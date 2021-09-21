DRS Has Launched the Amazing IMAP Backup Tool

Noida, India, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The renowned brand DRS (Data Recovery Solutions) has launched the amazing and updated IMAP Backup Tool. DRS is a popular brand that provides solutions for email migration and management. IMAP Email Backup Software is an advanced technology to backup IMAP emails to PST, MBOX, PDF, JSON, TXT, DOC, Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo, Yandex Mail, iCloud, etc. Along with all the emails, users can easily backup IMAP mailbox items such as attachments, contacts, calendars, etc. The software is considered to be one of the quickest and secure solutions to backup IMAP account. There are manual techniques as well for migration, however, there are several drawbacks and risks of mailbox data manipulation. The utility offers better control and more security features to all its users. There is no file size barrier and even a novice user can simply run the software as there is no technical expertise required by the user. The tool provides a user-interactive interface for user’s better experience and is compatible with all versions of Mac and Windows OS. Users can download the demo IMAP Backup Tool version as well to evaluate the performance of the utility and it allows to backup and restore 50 emails for free.

Why There is a Need to Backup IMAP Emails?

Users need to backup IMAP mailbox items to a hard drive, local machine, any other file format, or email client to avoid the limitations and risk of data loss. To avoid corruption issues or hacking issues, users need to back up the crucial data. Sometimes, due to IMAP server maintenance, users are unable to access their database. So to keep access to the data, it is suggested to backup IMAP to PST or any other file format or email service provider.

For the purpose to backup IMAP account, users are required to opt for a reliable IMAP Email Backup tool to export IMAP data to any desired format.

DRS IMAP Backup Tool

DRS (Data Recovery Solutions) IMAP Email backup Tool is an advanced utility to backup IMAP account to different file formats or email clients. The users get multiple saving options such as PST, EML, MBOX, PDF, JSON, DOC, Yandex Mail, Office 365, iCloud, AOL mail, etc. The software exports all the mailbox items including emails, contacts, calendars, etc. The tool offers some amazing features like the Date filter option to backup selected emails. The demo version is able to backup and restores 50 emails for free. The software offers some amazing features that are listed below.

Backup and restore IMAP emails to PST, PDF, MBOX, EML, TXT, Yahoo, Hotmail, Yandex Mail, AOL, Thunderbird, etc.

No file size barrier.

No technical expertise is required.

Allows to backup other mailbox items like attachments, contacts, calendars, etc.

Offers date filter feature to backup selective emails.

Provides a self-explanatory interface.

Run-on all Mac and Windows OS versions.

Offers 33+ saving options to the user.

The Demo version saves 50 emails for free to evaluate the tool’s performance.

Product Website – https://www.data-recovery-solutions.com/imap-email-backup.php

Words From CEO

Recently we have seen the users query regarding how to backup IMAP mailbox to different file formats or other email service providers. So the DRS team has launched the amazing IMAP Email Backup Software that provides 33+ saving options to the user. Emails and other mailbox items are the important assets of a user or organization. DRS teams always keep security in mind and there will be no risk of data manipulation. Users can even backup IMAP to PST Outlook without any hassle.

About the Company

DRS (Data Recovery Solutions) is a popular brand to provide services including email migration, email management, and cloud backup. The products offered by DRS are advanced utilities that don’t require any external technical expertise and even any novice user can easily run the software.