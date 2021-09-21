Group Futurista announces its upcoming webinar, “Future of Project Management”

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista, the leading global events company, has announced its “Future of Project Management” Virtual Summit on 21st September 2021 at 1000 hrs EST/1500 hrs GMT. It aims to bring different companies and their project managers together to understand the latest trends in play. This intuitive summit helps understand how to better analyze project management with industry-leading experts coming to discuss and provide valuable insights into the latest challenges, implantation of emerging technology they will face in a post-pandemic era.

Project management is the key to success for many businesses. Today’s project managers must master new technology-based systems, conquer challenges they and their project members face while working from home. They have to improve communication skills and learn how to assess projects remotely.

Technology has further revolutionized the workplace during the pandemic. We are starting to see the value of artificial intelligence (AI). AI is projected to save large amounts of money and have a huge impact on how admin-based processes are run.

Discussion Points of the event are-

Critical Success Factors of Project Management in Relation to Industry 4.0 for Sustainability of Projects.

Advancing project management in learning organizations.

Understanding project success through analysis of the project management approach.

The Agile Enterprise: Using Agile to Fast Track Process Improvement.

Access to the summit is completely free. And lastly, we would like to thank our Platinum sponsor, Monday.com and Silver Sponsor, Liquidplanner for joining hands with us.

Speaker List:

Shai Solan: Pre sales consultant at Monday.com

Carla Way: Director, Program & Project Management at USAA

Ange Johnson De Wet: Head of Cloud and Technology Change Risk at Lloyds Banking group

Vien-an Friedel: Director, Product Development, Own Brands, PMP at Albertsons companies

Abhay Bhiwapurkar: Head of Project Management, Electrifications and Mechatronics Dana Incorporated

Platinum Sponsor, Monday.com:

Monday.com is a Cloud-based platform that allows companies to create their own applications and work management software. It develops a project management tool intended to improve team management, communication, and productivity for businesses.

Silver Sponsor, LiquidPlanner:

LiquidPlanner is a priority-based, predictive online project management solution. It is the only project management software that predicts when work will be done, enabling high-performing teams to schedule, track and manage collaborative work.

About Group Futurista

Group Futurista is a leading Global Events Company creating its own emerging Technology Summits, where creativity fosters and innovations flourish. They believe in the power of networking and connecting with innovative thinkers and brightest minds from Industries, Academia, and Government organizations at a global level.

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at our future events, check out our website or directly contact us at jennifer@groupfuturista.com.