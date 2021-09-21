East Coast Financing Provides an Affordable Way to Own Dream Cars in Atlantic Canada

Lower Sackville, Canada, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —The recent pandemic has made it essential to own a car for many Canadians who want to avoid public transits. However, it requires a significant investment to purchase a suitable vehicle in Canada. To combat high prices, many individuals prefer used cars over new ones. East Coast Financing, a leading car dealership in Atlantic Canada, offers financing options to buy new and pre-owned vehicles at attractive prices, even with bad credit.

“Top automobile brands that you frequently find in Western Canada are difficult to get in the Maritimes. We saw an opportunity to make them accessible here at attractive prices. We have a wide range of used cars for sale in New Brunswick and the surrounding areas. People who thought it was impossible to purchase a high-end luxury car can buy one within a few hours. Our car financing options enable everyone to buy a vehicle, even with bad credit,” says the Managing Director at East Coast Financing.

The dealership’s massive collection of vehicles includes cheap cars, trucks, SUVs, Sedans, and top luxury automobile brands. Customers can view the inventory on East Coast Financing’s official website and choose their desired vehicle.

“We want to ensure that everyone in the Maritimes gets to drive their own vehicle with pride. While financing is a big problem for car buyers, we provide affordable solutions. The maximum eligibility is to have a minimum monthly income of $1,600. The loan application process takes 30 seconds, and the approval is done within a few hours,” adds the expert at East Coast Financing.

Apart from selling cars, East Coast Financing allows car owners to trade in their vehicles and get a fair price after the appraisal process.

About East Coast Financing

East Coast Financing is a popular vehicle financing company in Atlantic Canada. They help individuals buy used cars in Newfoundland, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and the surrounding regions. Visit https://www.eastcoastfinancing.com/ for more information.