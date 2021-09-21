Greece Golden Visa

Posted on 2021-09-21 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

Greece, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Gate Greece Properties Co. is specialized in offering high-worth holiday properties and maximizing the value of real estate investments.  

Greece Golden Visa proffers the accessibility to live freely in the EU and travel Visa-free to all countries of the Schengen zone, for up to 90 days in each 6 months period. 

It also provides access to education, healthcare, or simply an insurance policy for uncertain futures. 

Carrying a motto of “A Visionary Partnership, Α Passion for success!”

Gate ensures commitment, professionalism, and confidentiality in client returns. 

Through the Greece Golden Visa program, a wholly non-EU family including children up to the age of 24 and parents of both spouses can acquire permanent residency status following a real estate investment of €250,000. 

 

Key Counts:

  • Visa-free travel in the Schengen zone.
  • Right to apply for EU citizenship.
  • Offering modern medical facilities, shopping, natural beauty, sports, cultural events, a warm climate, and many private schools and universities.
  • Unmarried dependent children up to age 24 and the dependent parents of both spouses qualify for this program.
  • Either single or multiple properties must combine to value exceeding €250,000. 
  • Smooth and transparent visa process.
  • Executives follow up at each step to disable any sort of inconvenience in the insurance and visa application process.
  • Focused markets are Greece and Cyprus.

Gate Greece Properties endeavors facilities of issuing EU visas and passports, property management, and maintenance, yet assisting non-EU Nationals to expand their business acquiring new businesses opportunities in Europe. 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution