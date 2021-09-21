Greece, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Gate Greece Properties Co. is specialized in offering high-worth holiday properties and maximizing the value of real estate investments.

Greece Golden Visa proffers the accessibility to live freely in the EU and travel Visa-free to all countries of the Schengen zone, for up to 90 days in each 6 months period.

It also provides access to education, healthcare, or simply an insurance policy for uncertain futures.

Carrying a motto of “A Visionary Partnership, Α Passion for success!”

Gate ensures commitment, professionalism, and confidentiality in client returns.

Through the Greece Golden Visa program, a wholly non-EU family including children up to the age of 24 and parents of both spouses can acquire permanent residency status following a real estate investment of €250,000.

Key Counts:

Visa-free travel in the Schengen zone.

Right to apply for EU citizenship.

Offering modern medical facilities, shopping, natural beauty, sports, cultural events, a warm climate, and many private schools and universities.

Unmarried dependent children up to age 24 and the dependent parents of both spouses qualify for this program.

Either single or multiple properties must combine to value exceeding €250,000.

Smooth and transparent visa process.

Executives follow up at each step to disable any sort of inconvenience in the insurance and visa application process.

Focused markets are Greece and Cyprus.

Gate Greece Properties endeavors facilities of issuing EU visas and passports, property management, and maintenance, yet assisting non-EU Nationals to expand their business acquiring new businesses opportunities in Europe.