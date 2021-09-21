Find The Most Affordable Vintage Watches For Sale Only At Time Rediscovered

Kent, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Time Rediscovered (https://timerediscovered.com/) proudly offers affordable vintage watches for sale to their customers. The company also buys vintage watches at the most appropriate market value. This company makes buying and selling these luxuries more transparent and straightforward, just like how you would expect working with a friend.

Time Rediscovered assures that the vintage watches it sells are guaranteed authentic. The company has in-house experts who carefully monitor the quality of their products, not just once but twice! This ensures that no low-quality and fake products will reach the hands of their customers. With the enhanced business model that the company uses, their customers are enjoying up to 30% lower prices than the traditional dealers, allowing them to save up more of their money!

No one else understands clients better than Time Rediscovered because the company also buys watches from expert watch collectors. That said, they know that most of the items offered in the market are rare and from limited collections. So, aside from the free 14-day return window, they offer a 1-year warranty to all of their products, covering all the problems that may arise due to mechanical issues. This allows their customers to bring the piece to their home and prolong the time they get to enjoy their new piece.

The company is also famous for providing great customer service. D. Boyce, one of the vintage watch store’s verified clients, submitted a 5-star rating for the Rolex Datejust “Linen Dial”, 1975, saying: “Terrific, experience dealing with Nick. The first watch I purchased wasn’t quite right for me, (nothing wrong with the watch itself) so returned and another one was dispatched all within a few days, no hassle. The watch I have ended up with is exactly as detailed on the website and I couldn’t be happier. First class service, will be back”!

For as low as £295.00, their customers can get their favourite vintage watch in their hand. Prices are subject to change without prior notice. The company’s vintage watch brands on offer include Rolex, Omega, Heuer, Patek Philippe, and many more.

Time Rediscovered is currently celebrating its 5th founding anniversary. Thus, they currently run a promotion to give back to their customers by providing five-week email-only offers. Interested customers can visit https://timerediscovered.com/ to learn more about the products this store offers.

About Time Rediscovered

Time Rediscovered is a leading vintage watch online store that offers affordable products. The company also buy vintage watches from their clients. The vintage timepiece shop prides itself on the simpler, easier, affordable, and transparent buying and selling vintage watches. They have an office in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent. For enquiries, you may fill out the company’s contact form at https://timerediscovered.com/pages/contact-us. Alternatively, you can call them at 02038156488 or send them an email at support@timerediscovered.com.