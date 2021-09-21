Competent Cells Market Worth 2.22 Billion USD by 2022 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report “Competent Cells Market by Type (Chemically, Electrocompetent), Application (Subcloning, Phage Display Library Production, Unstable DNA Cloning, High-Throughput Cloning, Mutagenesis), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Academia) – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Competent Cells Market is expected to reach USD 2.22 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.37 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2022.

By type, the chemically competent cells segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on the type of competent cells, the market is segmented into chemically competent cells and electro competent cells. The growth of the chemically competent cells segment can be attributed to the rising intensity of research (due to technological advancement) and availability of government support, along with the growing market demand for molecular cloned products.

By application, the cloning segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on application, the Competent Cells Market is broadly segmented into cloning, protein expression, and other applications. Cloning is expected to command the largest share of this market in 2017. Increasing research on cloning, driven by government support and funding is among the major factors driving market growth in this segment.

The cloning application is further segmented into subcloning & routine cloning, phage display library construction, toxic/unstable DNA cloning, and high-throughput cloning. Similarly, other applications of competent cells include mutagenesis, single-stranded DNA production, lentiviral vector production, and large plasmid transformation.

By end user, the academic research institutes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of end user, the Competent Cells Market is segmented into academic research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2017, the academic research institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth of this end-user segment is driven by the increase in research funding for life science projects worldwide.

North America to dominate the Competent Cells Market in 2017

By region, the global Competent Cells Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing intensity of research due to technological advancement and increasing commercial needs for genomic and protein expressed products, in North American countries.

Key players operating in the Competent Cells Market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S), New England Biolabs (U.S.), Takara Bio (Japan), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Lucigen (Epicenter) (Illumina) (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), OriGene Technologies (U.S.), Bioline (U.K.), Zymo Research (U.S.), Beijing TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Source BioScience (U.K.), IBA GmBH (Germany), Genewiz (U.S.), BioDynamics Laboratory, Inc. (Japan), GCC Biotech (India), SMOBIO Technology (Taiwan), GeneScript Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Life Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Cell Applications, Inc. (U.S.), Delphi Genetics (Belgium), Scarab Genomics, LLC (U.S.), and Yeastern Biotech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

