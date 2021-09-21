Single use Bioreactors Market Challenges and Opportunity – Forecast 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Single use Bioreactors Market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49113750

Increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, technological advancements in SUBs, reduced automation complexity, ease in the cultivation of marine organisms, reduced energy and water consumption, the growing biologics market and increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D are factors driving the growth of this market.

Based on product, the Single use Bioreactors Market is categorized into single-use bioreactor systems, single-use media bags, single-use filtration assemblies, and other products such as single-use vessels, tubing, connectors, control systems, and probes/sensors, among others. The single-use bioreactor systems segment dominated the market in 2019. SUB systems offer benefits such as lower capital investment, lower operating expenses, and lower environmental footprint, thus driving the growing adoption of these systems in biopharma applications.

Opportunity: Emerging markets

The significant growth opportunities offered by emerging countries such as China, India, and Indonesia can be attributed to high growth in their respective pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical sectors due to the presence of less-stringent regulatory policies as well as low-cost and skilled labor. Owing to cost advantages and skilled labor, these countries are a hub for bioprocess outsourcing. Developing countries are showing faster growth rates in single-use systems. For example, many of the new bioprocessing facilities are expected to be constructed in China to meet both domestic demand and its desire to become an exporter of biopharmaceuticals. China’s biopharma companies also have found CMOs in China to be more open-minded in adopting single-use technology, as compared to domestic biologics developers/manufacturers. In 2018, Wuxi Biologics partnered with ABEC and installed its 4,000-liter Custom Single Run disposable bioreactors for its new commercial manufacturing facility in Wuxi city, China.

Challenges: Need for improved single-use sensors

The availability of dependable, accurate, and low-cost sensors that meet the needs of SUBs is one of the key challenges in the market. The sensors used in SUBs need to be compatible with the existing SUB platforms and are required to manage the system without affecting the sterility of materials. Traditionally, sensors were installed in SUB systems, but this practice lowered the quality of the final product. Ideally, sensors and SUBs should be delivered as a single unit where the sensor is pre-installed in the SUB, which ensures sterilization of both containers and sensors.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and major players operating in the market.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49113750

The prominent players operating in the Single use Bioreactors Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore (Germany).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com