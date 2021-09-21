Sales of Cocoa Liquor will expand at a CAGR of 2.9% over the Forecast Period 2017 to 2026

This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global cocoa liquor market for the forecast period 2017-2026, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Growing demand for chocolate products in the food & beverage industry continues to fuel the production of cocoa liquor. Over the years, traditional products such as cocoa powder and cocoa butter are being mechanically processed from cocoa liquor.Companies producing high-quality chocolates are actively extending the processing capacities and optimizing the operating costs by procuring cocoa liquor at affordable prices.

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Cocoa Liquor Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Cocoa Liquor Market in forecast period 2017 to 2026. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global cocoa powder market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of cocoa powder. With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for cocoa powder manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Key Players

Hershey’s

Ghirardelli

Nestle

Mars Inc

Cocoa Processing Company

Olam International

Cargill Inc.

Barry Callebaut

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Dutch

Natural End Use Industry Chocolate and Confectionery

Ice Cream

Food and Beverage Coatings

Beverages

Bakery

Other End Use Industries Cocoa Variety Criollo

Forastero

Trinitario

Other Cocoa Varieties Form Wafers

Blocks

Chips

Liquid

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

