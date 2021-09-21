Commercial Greenhouse Market Driving Factors & COVID-19 Analysis

The Commercial Greenhouse Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 29.6 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 50.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 11.3% in terms of value. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for food due to the growing population and climate change, which affects the yield of crops. Also, growing knowledge about commercial greenhouse technology for higher yield will provide various growth opportunities for the commercial greenhouse market in the coming years.

Commercial greenhouse horticulture began by using soil as the base for all plants due to its easy availability and less initial infrastructure costs. Commercial greenhouses offer different types of covering materials such as glass or plastic roofs, and frequently glass or plastic walls. It is an emerging application with high growth potential, which uses several technologies such as heating systems, cooling systems, ventilation systems, LED grow light, communication technology, irrigation system, and control systems, among others.

Heating and cooling systems are the major equipment in the commercial greenhouse market. The increasing population and demand for food in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific are boosting the growth of the commercial greenhouse market. The growing requirement of fresh food in the Middle East has helped create an opportunity for urban farming in this region. The increasing trend of rooftop farming and the rising population are the two major drivers for the market.

COVID-19 Analysis:

As coronavirus has spread worldwide over the past few months, the pandemic has witnessed unimaginable devastation with the loss of thousands of lives and millions of confirmed cases of the disease. Globally, people are self-isolating and staying away from public places and events to avoid contracting or spreading the disease. The COVID-19 outbreak is negatively impacting the overall supply chain in agriculture, and, in turn, the commercial greenhouse market. Due to this outbreak, the entire world is experiencing lockdown situations. Many growers have lost distribution in stores and are either cutting back on stock or closing their doors completely. The demand for shipping and truck companies is increasing extensively.

However, the supply is very less as fewer people leave their homes for errands and purchases. Consumers’ have panic-purchased from grocery stores and retailers, making the businesses constantly make shipments to replenish their shelves. However, the supply-chain disruption have resulted in many growers in the greenhouse industry find themselves struggling to send their stock out. Furthermore, countries worldwide are witnessing a lockdown, and mandatory social distancing announced by the government authorities to curb the transmission of the outbreak, resulting in restricted and delayed imports and exports. This poses a drawback for commercial greenhouse suppliers, as their supply chain is not equipped to cater to the customers.

Key Market Players: Richel Greenhouse (Eygalieres, FR), Argus Control Systems(British Colombia, Canada), Heliospectra AB (Gothenburg, SE), Rough Brothers Inc. (Vine Steet, Cincinnati, US), Logiqs BV (Maasdijk, NL), Lumigrow, Inc. (Emeryville, CA), Certhon (Poeldijk, Zuid Holland, NL), Hort Americas (Bedford, US), Agra Tech, Inc. (Pittsburg, US), Nexus corporation (Northglenn, Colorado, US), Top Greenhouses, Poly-Tex, Inc. (US), Stuppy Greenhouse (US), The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd (Australia), Omni Structures International (Canada), Europrogress (Mirandola, ITA), DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd. (Canada), Luiten Greenhouses (De Lier, ZH, NL), Sotrafa (Spain), Ammerlaan Construction (Netherlands), and Nobutec B.V. (Netherlands)

