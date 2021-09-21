Contact Lenses Market Regional Analysis With Top Players, Revenue And Growth Rate To 2027

Global Contact Lenses Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Contact Lenses market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Contact Lenses Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Contact Lenses Market forecast.

The Contact Lenses Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global contact lenses market is projected to account for USD 19.26 billion by 2027. It is estimated that the market would register 5.0% CAGR over the forecast duration. The growing number of eye-related disorders is driving the demand for contact lenses.

Technological advancements have paved the way for the use of innovative materials for the manufacturing of contact lenses. Growing awareness among consumers regarding advantages of vision correction and physical appearance is also supplementing the growth of the contact lens market. Eye related disorders are the most common among the old-age population. Therefore, the demand for contact lenses has increased among such a population. Increasing spending on personal wellbeing and physical appearance is also fueling product demand.

Independent eye-care professionals have been the major source of distribution of contact lenses. However, with the increasing popularity of e-commerce channels, a large number of consumers are preferring online purchasing option. Manufacturers are also partnering with e-commerce companies to strengthen their distribution network.

On the basis of material, the hybrid contact lens is estimated to register the maximum growth over the forecast duration. While by application, the demand for corrective lenses is estimated to surge due to the increasing preferences for contact lenses to correct refractive errors. Contact lenses are also used to correct astigmatism, myopia, hyperopia and presbyopia.

Some of the companies for Contact Lenses market are:

CooperVision, Inc., Medennium, STAAR Surgical Company, X-Cel Specialty Contacts, CooperVision Inc. and ZEISS International

