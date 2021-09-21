High Temperature Coating Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The High Temperature Coating Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

High temperature coating market was valued USD 3.27 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to achieve moderate growth globally over the forecast period. The demand for the market is increasing steadily owing to the growth of numerous end-use industries such as cookware and bake ware, construction, and metal processing.

High temperature coatings material can withstand a temperature of more than 150°C (302°F) while protecting against corrosion. Depending upon the level of temperature resistance required, coatings are composed of organic or inorganic materials such as epoxy, epoxy novolac, silicone, and epoxy phenolic. Fire proofing plays a vital part in buildings and other structures as it protects structured steel and other building parts.

However, the construction sector is hampered by the lack of synergy in building codes for different companies. Stable regulatory norms help the coatings manufacturers to enhance their investments in R&D.

Global High Temperature Coatings Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyethersulfone

Polyester

Acrylic

Alkyd

Others

Global High Temperature Coatings Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Solvent borne

Waterborne

Powder

Global High Temperature Coatings End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Energy & Power

Metal processing

Cookware appliances

Stoves & grills

Marine

Automotive

Coil coating

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Others

The global market is temperately divided with the presence of a great number of companies such as, PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun AS, and Sherwin-Williams.

Other companies operating in the global industry include Valspar Corporation, Carboline Company, General Magnaplate Corporation, Hempel AS, Chemco International, Whitford Corporation, Weilburger Coatings GmbH, Belzona International Ltd. and Aremco Products Inc.

