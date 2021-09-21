Pulse Oximeters Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Pulse Oximeters Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global pulse oximeters market size was worth USD 1.5 billion in 2015 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.1% during the forecast period. The crucial application of the pulse oximeters in patient monitoring is responsible for its growth. Moreover, its use in anesthesia monitoring and safety have greatly reduced anesthesia-related deaths, which further contributes to the market potential.

Surgical safety has been a major concern and so its provision is a priority worldwide. Global initiatives such as the WHO Surgical Safety Checklist, which was created in 2008 as an outcome of 2007 WHO Safe Surgery Saves Lives program, aims in the application of minimum safety standards across hospitals in all countries. Pulse oximeter, being an essential monitoring device in surgical treatments, is largely affected by such global initiatives that influence its demand and are likely to trigger the market growth.

Modernization has boosted accessibility with the technological advancements in the cell phones operating systems. In 2014, a company named Masimo launched iSpO2 pulse oximeter, which is supported by the Android devices, facilitating ease of use and monitoring

Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

Fingertip pulse oximeters

Handheld pulse oximeters

Others

End-Users Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

Hospitals and other healthcare facilities

Homecare

With the trend of customized facilities, some companies are working toward developing devices that are supported by the cell phones operating systems, facilitating flexible, wireless and easy monitoring. For instance, Masimo’s iSpO2 and Zensorium’s Tinke are the oximeter devices that are compatible with iPhones, thus providing the iPhone users with the benefits of the new technology. Such innovations are likely to attract the population and widen the market size.

Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

