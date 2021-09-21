Sales of High Purity Aluminium Market to Reach US$ 3.3 Bn Revenues by 2030

Led by East Asia, the global high purity aluminium market is currently pegged at more than US$ 3.3 Bn, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of close to 11% over the long-term forecast period, i.e., 2020-2030. High purity aluminium, unlike other conductors, is a niche and expensive product. Therefore, demand for the product over the past half-decade has remained stable, and so has the price.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=625

Key consumers of high purity aluminium are diversified across a multitude of industries, ranging from semiconductors, aerospace, and automotive. Of these, semiconductors is set to drive demand for high purity aluminium the most, owing to higher penetration of the product in the manufacturing of a number of high-end semiconductors. Manufacturers channelling high purity aluminium to the semiconductor industry will hold the proverbial key to success in market.

Key Takeaways from High Purity Aluminium Market Study

The global high purity aluminium market is anticipated to add 2.7X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Semiconductors capture a governing share of the global high purity aluminium market, and are set to create US$ 6 Bn opportunity by 2030.

Chip production is the fastest-growing segment in the high purity aluminium market, owing to rapid growth of semiconductor chip production lines across East Asia, especially China and Taiwan.

East Asia is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 670 BPS in its market share by 2030.The ingots form is anticipated to gain around 390 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=625

The market in the U.S. is set to expand at a CAGR of close to 9% through 2030.The high purity aluminium market in China is projected to race ahead at a CAGR of over 13% over the next ten years.

Key Segments Covered of High Purity Aluminium Market

Grade

4N

5N

6N

End-Use

Semiconductor Chip Production Flat Panel Display Production Thin Film Production Electrolytic Capacitor Foils Electronic Storage Systems Others

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

“Semiconductor industry could be comprehended as the spine of the high purity aluminium market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/625

Long-run Price Point FluctuationsUnlike the historical period, price point fluctuations are set to be observed over the long-term forecast period, owing to rise in the penetration and diversification of the product across a multitude of industries.

Moreover, rise in supply over the medium term is also expected, which is set to overturn price stability and create new price heights. Furthermore, speculative demand and fluctuating prices of aluminium are expected over the assessment period.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/20/2004083/0/en/Sales-of-Soil-Stabilization-Materials-to-Expand-at-6-CAGR-Through-2027-China-to-Reign-Supremacy-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-Study.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape

Chloroacetonitrile Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1070/chloroacetonitrile-market

Dicumyl Peroxide Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031 https://www.factmr.com/report/1077/dicumyl-peroxide-market

Coating Materials for Energy Sector Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1192/coating-materials-energy-sector-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com