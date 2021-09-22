SalesChoice, in partnership with Purolator, received support from the Ontario government to commercialize a ground-breaking AI-powered driver health and safety solution.

Ontario, Canada, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Ontario-based AI SaaS startup, SalesChoice, has partnered with Purolator, one of North America’s leading courier and logistics companies and the Government of Ontario, through Ontario’s Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN), for a new driver health and safety initiative that will commercialize an AI-based predictive mood tracking and prescriptive mobile application.

Over the years, the health industry has developed proactive approaches, focusing on health management rather than disease treatment. Between 60 and 80% of workplace accidents are the result of stress-induced issues (Employee Health and Safety Reporting Research). This project aims to tackle this ongoing challenge, while testing ways to improve driver health and safety standards, by equipping Purolator with a first-of-its kind AI Mood Mobile Application, powered by SalesChoice’s award winning AI technology. The innovative solution aims to help identify early signs of risks among Purolator’s 4,000+ courier drivers based on real-time mood insights, advancing innovative road safety.

Additionally, the $100K investment by Ontario through AVIN has been matched by a $100K in investment from both Purolator and SalesChoice, for a total project value of $300K.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Purolator and the Ontario government through AVIN on this very innovative grant project to build an AI Mood App, using our AI Insight Engine Platform to support Purolator’s courier drivers’ health and wellness goals. Employee health and safety is a top priority for Purolator, which made them a perfect customer to partner with. Covid-19 has reinforced to everyone that health matters, with nearly two out of three North Americans feeling higher levels of stress. Emotional stress is a major contributing factor to the six leading causes of death in North America: cancer, coronary heart disease, accidental injuries, respiratory disorders, cirrhosis of the liver and suicide. Many accidents are correlated with feelings of stress, and early diagnosis of health risks is the design priority of our AI-software research and development,” said Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO and Founder, SalesChoice.

“Employee health and well-being is a core value of Purolator and we are always innovating and looking at ways to make our workplace the best it can be for our people. This includes testing new approaches and using AI insights to help keep our employees safe every day. We’re pleased to be part of this unique initiative and help support a visionary program that will improve health and wellness of those working in the transportation sector and help foster growth of this industry,” said Ken Johnston, Senior Vice President, People and Culture, Purolator.

“Ontario is proud to invest in innovative, made-in-Ontario technology that has the opportunity to improve safety for courier drivers and other road users,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Road safety is a top priority for our government, and this innovative application is an exciting example of one of the ways AI technology can be used to reduce the risk of road accidents.”

“Developing advanced software to improve employee and road safety is a great example of effective collaboration between industry and government,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “The partnership demonstrates how targeted investments through Ontario’s Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network are helping small and medium-sized technology companies grow while furthering the province’s leadership in the development and demonstration of technologies in the automotive and mobility sector.”

The scope of the project also includes the technology’s ability to identify other Purolator rich data sources that can be correlated to increase health, stress and safety indicator intelligence to reduce potential driver accidents and health risks. The first release will be tested with over 125 courier drivers in 2022, and rapid commercialization plans will follow.

About SalesChoice Inc.

SalesChoice is a SaaS AI Insight Engine™ Platform and Data Sciences as a Services (DSaaS) Company that helps B2B organizations End Revenue Uncertainties, solving complex customer and sales intelligence challenges. Our AI Solutions include: Data Insights, Lead Insights, Opportunity Insights, Forecasting Insights, Financial Insights, Customer Insights (Personality, Sentiment), Coaching Insights, and NEW Health Mood Insights. SalesChoice also builds custom AI models and has won over 17 awards for their innovation and customer excellence.

SalesChoice is a Salesforce ISV and can be installed from the AppExchange on Salesforce.

SalesChoice is an IBM Business Partner, and uses Amazon Cloud to host its AI Insight Engine Platform.

About AVIN

Ontario’s Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN) is an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario’s position as a North American leader in transportation technology and infrastructure systems. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent development, technology acceleration, business and technical support, and demonstration grounds, AVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-based automotive and mobility technology companies.

Ontario’s 2021 Budget announced further support for the auto sector by investing $56.4 million over the next four years to build on the successful elements of AVIN and create the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN). OVIN’s expanded mandate will help foster the next generation of electric, connected, and autonomous vehicle and mobility technologies in Ontario.

