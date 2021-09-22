Serosoft and Qless Partner to Drive Digital Transformation Success for Educational Institutions

Indore, India, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — An amalgamation to digitally transform educational institutions worldwide.

World’s leading ERP and SIS Company – Serosoft, and leading appointment scheduling and queue management platform – Qless came together to transform educational institutions globally.

This partnership will be focused to generate greater values for educational institutions and move their thoughts to bring automation and digital transformation that can lead to more ease for students and faculties worldwide. Meanwhile, it will also help institutions to make all their academic and administrative tasks easily and effectively bringing more growth and opportunities ahead.

Serosoft and Qless became partners to make their ways towards educational institutions that are still far from technology and are using manual interventions to perform day-to-day tasks. In this world of technological inventions and innovations, it is high time for educational institutions to opt for a technology that can lead to open the doors of growth, success, and advancements. An ERP/SIS can help institutions (Higher education/Schools) to manage every individual task related to students, faculty, or administrators in a very efficient and effective way.

About Serosoft:

Serosoft is a leading educational software and solutions company having a mission to transform digitally 2000 leading institutions across the world ensuring greater learning & ease for students, higher productivity for teachers and staff, better decision-making for leadership, Innovation & advancement for the education ecosystem having a dynamic team of erstwhile I-Bankers, US graduates, and MBA’s. Its out-of-the-box and customized solutions are helping scores of institutions and corporations – globally- overcome their educational and learning challenges and to drive innovation.

About Qless:

Qless is a leading organization that empowers organizations with workflow intelligence and customer engagement solutions along with enabling business growth, efficiency, and enhanced customer experiences. It is considered one of the successful and leading appointment scheduling and queue management platforms.

Hope this great merger will open doors to more opportunities and growth for these organizations.

https://qless.com/