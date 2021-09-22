Premier Ship Models Honoured with the UK’s Most Prestigious Business Award for International Trade

London, UK, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — For its contribution to international trade, renowned model ship makers Premier Ship Models were awarded the most coveted Queen’s Award for Enterprise. The award was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss to the CEO of the Company, Rashid Lalloo.

For the last 2 decades, Premier Ship Models has been making bespoke models of tankers, yachts, bulk carriers, and containerships, which reflect the skill diversity in its model makers. The company caters to corporate and private sectors and completed over 200 custom-built projects to date. Among its clientele are some of the world’s most famous museums like the Danish Maritime Museum, the American Museum of Natural History, and Oman’s Across the Ages Museum.

Premier Ship Models is renowned for building the model of the world’s largest ship HMS Victory in a bottle. The model, commissioned by the then Mayor of London, Boris Johnson stood on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square. After that, it was reportedly sold for £300,000 to the National Maritime Museum, where it is on display today.

Apart from renowned museums, Premier Ship Models also caters to corporate customers, which includes prominent shipping companies, hotels, yachting, and cruise companies.

Despite a global pandemic, the company registered international sales growth, as many consumers took to building ship models at home as a pastime. The company’s current offerings include ready-made ship models, display cases, 3D printing, model boat kits, acrylic display case, model restoration, pirate ship models, and architectural models. The company has a huge export base spanning 85 countries, with a customer base that continued to grow. Export sales contribute to 80% of the business, and in this critical time for the USA economy, it is doing its bit to support fast recovery.

Its eCommerce website is accessed by global customers for ordering tailor-made and ready-made products. The company meets various requirements and budgets of its customers, through multiple workshops located worldwide. The website is available in four currencies for customer convenience.

CEO of the Company, Rashid Lalloo said that the award is a reflection of the global appetite for the Company’s products. He expressed awe for his artisans and model makers who kept up the quality standards of the products, amidst a global pandemic. Despite all setbacks, he expresses gratitude for coming so far and cherishes the opportunities he has had to meet so many people. Mr. Lalloo’s background in finance, trade, and shipping business was instrumental in steering the company on the right path.

The Company’s latest ventures involve the world of 3D printing, and it is exploring the technology in its evolving business.

About Premier Ship Models: USA-based Premier Ship Models is a renowned creator of high-quality tailor-made ship models for corporate and retail customers. The Company has over 20 years of experience in product research and design. All the ship models are created by hand from scratch, using “plank on frame” construction. Wood quality differs from model to model but is usually teak or sapele wood. With the changing needs of the industry and customer feedback, Premier Ship Models has also modernized its techniques using computers and 3D printing to achieve the most accurate and detailed models of ships. The company also offers restoration, rebranding, and cleaning services.