HR-LMS integrations are invaluable for improving human resource team processes

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — A learning management system integration acts as a bridge between the LMS and other systems, allowing data to be pulled between them. Integrating an LMS with HR systems puts an end to separated learning and people data, and forges a central repository that human resource teams can quickly analyse. That’s according to the Acorn subject matter experts’ latest article on HR-LMS integrations. In their article, the experts are quick to outline why this integration is so beneficial to organisations and highlights how it can be used.

The integration primarily benefits HR teams. With a central repository for data, they find themselves wasting less time on paper-heavy admin as the LMS can collate that data in minutes. This also reduces the risk of data redundancies by lessening the need for manual interventions and eliminating the need for other management software.

Such an integration also benefits the learners themselves. The combined data helps HR to identify and create personalised learning pathways, ensuring learners aren’t wasting their time on training that won’t benefit anyone, least of all their role in the organisation.

“An HR-LMS integration gets your resources working smarter, not harder,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “It means you can link training to your workforce plans and develop greater internal mobility by aligning your employees’ current and developing skillsets with any job vacancies – now and into the future.”

Learning management systems are diverse tools with a range of functionalities. Those that will reap the most benefit from an HR-LMS integration include onboarding, employee training and performance management. This is thanks to HR being able to better analyse employee training and skills, which in turn allows them to better match training and skills with job roles and/or recommend the development necessary for future skills gaps.

You can read the Acorn experts’ full article on HR-LMS integrations on their Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/3jS7FAx

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything we create. Since the inception of our Acorn LMS seven years ago, we’ve worked with everyone from local businesses to federal government agencies. In that time, we’ve maintained a 100% retention rate. Acorn LMS contains all the tools needed to support workforces – from onboarding and inductions through to compliance and ongoing development.