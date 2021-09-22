Revenue Share of Cotton Textile Dyes Is Forecasted to Surpass the Value of ~US$ 8 Bn by 2031

Textile Dyes Market analysis by Fact MR identifies leading segments in terms of Dye type, Fiber, and Region. The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges.

Latest insights published by Fact.MR on the textile dyes market forecasts a valuation exceeding US$ 8 billion by 2031. Rapidly evolving fashion trends are stimulating demand for trendy apparel, prompting manufacturers to include new color combinations and designs, pivoting sales, and are expected to push market expansion at a CAGR of over 6% through 2031

The market posted impressive gains over the last 5 years, closing in on US$ 6 billion by the end of 2022. Annual growth rate of approximately 5% was registered during the said timeframe. Manufacturers are expected to primarily focus on Asian markets, with prominent countries such as India and China emerging as lucrative growth hubs.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s textiles industry contributed 7% to industry output in FY 2018-19, with an expected valuation of over US$ 23 billion by 2027. Likewise, according to Textile World, China’s chemical fiber production exceeded 50 million tons, comprising over 66% of global production. Such trends are motivating prominent players to increase foray across these markets.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Demand for direct textile dyes to remain high, reaching over US$ 2 billion by 2031
  • Reactive textile dyes to experience fastest growth at approximately 7% CAGR until 2031
  • Dyes for viscose fibers are expected to incline at a CAGR of around 6%
  • Polyester textile dyes to expand impressively, registering a CAGR of around 7%
  • The U.S. likely to register heightened textile dye sales, reaching almost US$ 700 million in 2021
  • India, South Korea, and Australia to collectively reach slightly over US$ 600 million by 2031
  • China to generate over US$ 2 billion in revenue across the textile dyes landscape

“Prominent manufacturers are increasingly capitalizing on organic textile dyes, attributed to rising concerns over the detrimental impacts of using synthetic chemicals, furthering expansion prospects,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Dye Type

    • Disperse Textile Dyes
    • Reactive Textile Dyes
    • Direct Textile Dyes
    • Acid Textile Dyes
    • Vat Textile Dyes
    • Basic Textile Dyes
    • Other Textile Dyes

  • Fiber

    • Cotton Textile Dyes
    • Viscose Textile Dyes
    • Wool Textile Dyes
    • Nylon Textile Dyes
    • Polyester Textile Dyes
    • Acrylic Textile Dyes
    • Other Fiber Textile Dyes

  • Region

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K
      • France
      • Spain
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China
      • Japan
      • South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India
      • Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia
      • Rest of Oceania
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa
      • GCC
      • South Africa
      • Rest of MEA

textile dyes market growth analysis by Fact.MR

Competitive Landscape

Some key textile dye manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report include LANXESS AG, Huntsman International LLC, Atul Ltd., Anand International, DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Colorant Limited, Kiri Industries Limited, Jay Chemical Industries Private Limited, Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC, and Archroma.

  • In February 2021, LANXESS AG signed a contract to acquire Emerald Kalama Chemical to acquire 100% of its shares at a purchase price of over US$ 1 billion. The objective behind this move is to strengthen its position in specialty chemicals manufacturing, including textile dyes and other consumer products.
  • In June 2019, Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC completed two relocation moves, enhancing its capabilities and efficiency to better serve its clients. This includes combining scattered offices in Rhode Island into one single facility, and combining their Concord NC and Union SC offices into one.
  • Anand International
  • Archroma
  • Atul Ltd.
  • Big Sunshine International Co. Ltd.
  • Colorant Limited
  • Day Glo Color Corp.
  • Dev Colours
  • FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
  • Huntsman International LLC.
  • Jay Chemical Industries Private Limited
  • Kiri Industries Limited

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the textile dyes market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of dye type (disperse, reactive, direct, acid, vat, basic, and other types) and fiber (cotton, viscose, wool, nylon, polyester, acrylic, and other fiber types), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

