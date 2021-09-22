Top Driving Factors of Biopesticides Market

The biopesticides market is expected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 to USD 8.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2025. According to the scope of the study, biopesticides contain naturally occurring substances, which include substances or extracts that control pests (biochemical pesticides), microorganisms that control pests (microbial pesticides), and mutually beneficial insects that support plant growth. These products support sustainable agricultural products and minimize adverse environmental consequences, followed by excessive usage of pesticides. The biopesticides market is a steadily growing sector of the crop protection industry; it has been growing at a significant rate due to the rise in demand for organic food, increase in area under organic farming, phase-out of key active ingredients, and ban on active ingredients.

Owing to factors such as the ban on chemical pesticides in the major countries, due to deteriorating soil conditions, extensive farm practices, and growing concern regarding residue levels in food, there is tremendous scope and demand for biopesticide products. Biopesticide products are mainly used for fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, and oilseeds & pulses. In recent times, there is also an increasing demand for biopesticides from recreational parks, theme parks, and golf courses to control pests.

In comparison to chemical control methods, biopesticides are target-specific, safer alternatives, and pose no hazard to the environment. Crop protection chemicals such as pyrethroids, organophosphates, carbamates, and neonicotinoids were applied for protection against pests. However, the rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of chemical pesticides on the environment and human consumption have encouraged national governments across all regions to lay specific standards on chemical pesticides.

Biopesticides have been gaining importance in the crop protection industry, where key companies have been shifting their focus to manufacture biological products to meet the growing demand for sustainable products to control invasive pests. The prominent biological manufacturers such as Bayer AG (Germany), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Isagro S.p.A. (Italy), Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Valent BioSciences (US), and Certis USA L.L.C (US) have been actively involved in the research & development of better and efficient biopesticide products and accelerate their regional registration and commercialization process.

The bioinsecticides segment dominated the global biopesticides market in 2020. The rising pest resurgence & resistance, phase-out of key active ingredients, demand for alternate control solutions, and increase in organic farming are some of the key drivers. Vestron Corporation (US), Valent BioSciences (US), and Syngenta AG (Switzerland) are some of the prominent global manufacturers of Bacillus thuringiensis-based bioinsecticides. Beauveria bassiana, baculovirus, and Metarhizium anisopliae are also projected to grow during the study period due to their application in different crop categories such as protected cultivation, plantation crops, pastures, and grasses.

The market for liquid formulation is estimated to dominate the biopesticides market, accounting for a value of USD 2,407.1 million in 2020. The increase in demand for liquid formulation due to ease of application, and increase in precise application technologies such as agricultural drones, drip irrigation, and sprinkler irrigation, is the main factor driving the growth of this segment. The dry segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, mainly due to the increased shelf-life of microbials. Based on crop type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and other crop types. The fruits & vegetables segment accounted for the largest share of 51.4% in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.5% by 2025. The increased government support in the Asia Pacific and South American regions, export demand for organic foods to European and North American regions, increase in adoption of integrated pest management systems, and pest resistance & resurgence affecting high-value cash crops such as corn, canola, grapes, apples, soybean, sugarcane, potato, and tomato, are projected to drive the demand for biopesticides during the forecast period. Europe is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the biopesticides market in 2019; the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The biopesticides market growth in Europe is driven by their increasing use in berries, potato, tomato, and grape cultivation in countries such as Spain, Italy, and France.

For instance, in April 2020, Syngenta AG (Switzerland) and Novozymes jointly launched Taegro (biofungicide) for countries in the European and South American regions.

However, biological products have a short or limited shelf–life and a high probability of contamination. According to an article published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical & Biological Archives 2015, one of the major problems with the agricultural inoculation technology is the survival of microorganisms during storage. The other problematic parameters include exposure to sunlight, culture mediums, physiological state of microorganisms when harvested, temperature maintenance during storage, and water activity of inoculants that have an influence on their shelf–life. Another problem with the use of microbial inoculants in the soil is their compatibility with other agricultural products, such as chemical fungicides and herbicides.