Soundproof Curtains Market – Market Leader

MarketsandMarkets projects that the soundproof curtains market size will grow from USD 1.65 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.38 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The soundproof curtains market is witnessing considerable growth due to advancements in soundproof material technology and the growing building & construction industry. The growing demand from commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, along with global environmental concerns and their legal implications are the key factors driving the growth of the soundproof curtains market. The rising global noise pollution and the stringent environmental regulations drive the demand for soundproof and energy-efficient curtains as well.

The key players in the soundproof curtains market include Nippon Sound Seal (US), Lantal Textiles (Switzerland), Kinetics Noise Control (US), Amcraft Manufacturing (US), Great Lakes Textiles (US), Flexshield (Australia), Haining Duletai New Material (China), Acoustical Surfaces (US), eNoise Control (US), and HOFA-Akustik (Germany). These players adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share. They adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and new product and technology launches to strengthen their position in the market.

The soundproof curtains market witnessed several new product launches and acquisitions in the past by key players to expand their geographical footprint and improve their distribution network through the means of organic and inorganic growth strategies.

In July 2017, Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of acoustical and noise control products, acquired The Proudfoot Company (US), the pioneer of noise control in concrete. The acquisition would enable the company to penetrate new markets and applications in noise control solutions. Moreover, with this acquisition, Sound Seal will expand its leadership position as a premier supplier to the noise control market in the US.

In January 2016, Sound Seal acquired IAC Acoustics (US). IAC Acoustics is a New York-based industrial noise control expert. The acquisition will help Sound Seal to expand its product portfolio as well as its reach into additional markets and industry applications.

In September 2014, Sound Seal introduced a noise control enclosure to reduced noise levels in a plastics manufacturing plant. Granulators are used in plastic manufacturing plants to process waste, and these produce noise levels of about 110dB (A). Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, developed this enclosure which reduced noise levels in a plastics manufacturing plant by 22dB (A).

In September 2017, Acoustical Surfaces, a leader in the business of soundproofing, introduced Envirocoustic Wood Wool, which offers a range of acoustical wall and ceiling panels. Envirocoustic Wood Wool performs well by absorbing sound while also providing thermal insulation. The product is available in many sizes and color variations that can be designed to fit nearly any decor.

