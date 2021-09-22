3D Printing Medical Devices Market : Technological advancements in the field of 3D Printer and 3D Bioprinter

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Component (3D Printer, 3D Bioprinter, Material, Software, Service), Technology (EBM, DMLS, SLS, SLA, DLP, Polyjet), Application (Surgical Guides, Prosthetics, Implants), User (Hospital, ASCs) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “3D Printing Medical Devices Market”

543 – Tables

49 – Figures

497 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=90799911

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing number of 3D printer vendors across major markets, increasing adoption of patient-specific medical devices. Moreover, rising R&D investments by the key players operating in the market to develop advanced 3D Printing Medical Devices coupled with growing funding & grants for commercialization and development of 3D Printing Medical Devices are other important factors to drive the market growth in the near future.

The software and services of component segment to hold major market share by 2026

Based on the component, the 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segmented into equipment, materials, and software & services. The equipment segment is further divided into 3D printers and 3D bioprinters. Among the components, the software & services segment held a major share of the market in 2020.

This segment includes services such as tooling and parts production, rapid prototyping, software services, contract manufacturing of 3D-printed products, preclinical testing, system maintenance, creation of a 3D digital model using 3D software programs such as CAD or scanning software, and expert services for training programs. The increase in the number of training activities focusing on the developing expertise of healthcare professionals on 3D printing technology is a key factor encouraging the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the custom prosthetics and implants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D printing Medical Devices market in 2020

Based on application, the market has been segmented into surgical guides, surgical instruments, standard prosthetics and implants, custom prosthetics and implants, tissue-engineered products, hearing aids, wearable medical devices/implantable medical devices, and other medical devices. Among these, custom prosthetics and implants sub-segment dominated the market in 2020. The major share of the segment is attributed to the growing number of orthopedic and CMF procedures.

The external power supply segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the 3D Printing Medical Devices market has been segmented into electron beam melting (EBM), laser beam melting (LBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition or extrusion-based technologies, three-dimensional printing (3DP) or adhesion bonding, and other technologies. Significant market growth and a large share of laser beam melting (LBM) segment can primarily be attributed to the availability of printer in desktop and production grade configurations to cater to hospitals, medical devices OEMS, and physician clinics

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=90799911

North America is expected to dominate the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market in 2020

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Increasing number of vendors manufacturing 3D Printing Medical Devices and a growing number of approvals for 3D Printing Medical Devices are the major factors driving market growth in North America. Customers in North America are moving towards outsourcing for curbing manufacturing expense, which is increasing demand for 3D Printing Medical Devices. This trend will have a positive impact on the Medical Devices market.

Stratasys Ltd. (US & Israel), 3D Systems Corporation (US), GE Additive (US), Materialise NV (Belgium), Renishaw plc (UK), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Desktop Metal, Inc. (US), Prodways Group (France), Carbon, Inc. (US), CELLINK (Sweden), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (US), EOS (Electro Optical Systems) GmbH (Germany), Biomedical Modeling, Inc. (US), Formlabs, Inc. (US), 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. (UK), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Roland DG (Japan), HP, Inc. (US), and regenHU (Switzerland) among others are some of the major players operating in the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Dental 3D Printing Market by Product (Material (Plastic, Metal), Equipment (3D Printer, 3D Scanner), Service), Technology (Stereolithography, FDM, SLS, Polyjet), Application (Prosthodontics, Implantology, Orthodontic), End-User – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dental-3d-printing-market-258228239.html

3D Bioprinting Market by Component (3D Bioprinters (Microextrusion, Inkjet, Laser), Bioink (Natural, Synthetic, Hybrid)), Material (Hydrogel, Living Cells), Application (Skin, Drug Research), End user (Biopharma, Academia) – Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/3d-bioprinting-market-170201787.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’ flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/3d-printing-medical-devices-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/3d-printing-medical-devices.asp