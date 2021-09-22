Phenyl Trimethicone Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2030

Phenyl Trimethicone Market: Segments

On the basis of Sales Channel, the Phenyl Trimethicone market is segmented into

  • Direct Sales
  • Indirect Sales

On the basis of applications, the market for Phenyl Trimethicone is classified into

  • Hair Care
    • Shampoos
    • Conditioners & Styling
    • Hair Spray & Serum
    • Other
  • Skin Care
    • Skin Lotions
    • Creams
    • Suntan Lotions
    • Pre- Shave Lotions
  • Other Cosmetic Products

Phenyl Trimethicone is a unique silicone formulation that is exclusively used in cosmetics & personal care products as an anti-foaming agent, sunscreen ingredient, texture enhancer, and conditioning agent. It is also known by the name of polyphenylmethylsiloxane silicone fluid. Phenyl Trimethicone is a colorless liquid at room temperature and has optical properties similar to hair. It has passed various toxicology tests and is regarded as safe for use in Cosmetic products by the expert panel of the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR).

Phenyl Trimethicone: Key Players

The Phenyl Trimethicone Market is fairly concentrated with number of local manufacturers at regional level. Some of the Key manufacturers operating in the global market include

  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Jiang Xi Xin Jia Yi New Materials Co., Ltd
  • Unisil Hungary Kft.
  • Siovation, LLC
  • A & E Connock
  • Momentive Performance Materials
  • BRB International
  • Nusil Technology LLC
  • KCC Silicones and Basildon Chemicals
  • Jeen International Corporation
  • Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd
  • Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science Co.,Ltd, (RUSIL).

