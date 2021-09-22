Multi-product Extracting Hemp Processing Equipment Will Dominate Product Segment In Global Market , Opines Fact.MR

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Hemp Processing Equipment gives estimations of the Size of Hemp Processing Equipment Market and the overall Hemp Processing Equipment Market share of key regional segments During Forecast 2021 to 2031

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Hemp Processing Equipment, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Hemp Processing Equipment Market: Overview and Dynamics

Industrial Hemp one of the Cannabis sativa species is used across the globe for manufacturing various commercial and industrial goods. Due to its versatility of being used across multitude of products and various health benefits, there’s been a significant increase in demand, thereby, catapulting hemp processing equipment market at a faster rate to meet the market requirements.

Furthermore, hemp processing equipment finds its application in extracting various products such as fibers, herds, seeds, oil and beverages is pushing the demand for hemp processing equipment which can help to get end product from hemp.

Segmentation Analysis of Hemp Processing Equipment Market

The Global Hemp Processing Equipment market is bifurcated into four major segments: processing, extraction, end user, and region.

Based on Processing, Hemp Processing Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Onsite

Mobile

Based on Extraction, Hemp Processing Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Fiber

Hurd

Seed

Cannabinoid Extraction

Oil Extraction

Based on end-user, Hemp Processing Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Extractor

Producer & Cultivator

Other Commercial Use Textile Building Materials Animal Care Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals



Based on geographic regions, Hemp Processing Equipment market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

Multi-product extracting hemp processing equipment is the need of an hour. Multi-product manufacturing hemp processing equipment is capable of extracting oil, seeds, fibers and hurd at the same time, thereby, saving substantial time and money for the manufacturers with the added benefits from production of various products.

Adaptation to such hemp processing equipment will ensure growth and further development in hemp processing equipment market with an expectation of a single-digit rise in the CAGR over the forecasted period in hemp processing equipment market.

The recent development of advanced hemp processing equipment has been observed in the equipment. One of the key player, Mile High Lab, a US-based company, recently moved hemp processing on-site by launching new product named Mile High Monster.

This hemp processing equipment is capable of turning 50 acres of hemp into CBD oil in one single day. This thus, removes additional expenses of transporting hemp from site to the processing units, thereby, substantially reducing transportation cost and reducing delays in hemp processing.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the early march 2020 which mandated countries to impose lockdown and abide by strict social distancing measures leading to market shut down and flattening economic curve across the globe. On the other hand, the supply and demand chain has been massively disrupted leading to a global economic loss.

Furthermore, facility shut down in Asia, North America and Europe in the second quarter of 2020 have reduced the production of hemp processing equipment which in turn affected the global hemp processing equipment market.

With reducing Covid-19 cases in some regions operations resumed during the fourth quarter of 2020. On the other hand, the new Covid-19 strain which was first discovered in the United Kingdom is spreading much faster than expected which may further force the regulatory bodies to impose strategic lockdowns across affected regions.

On the bright side, vaccines are being approved after phase 3 trials by countries and have started vaccination drives for neutralizing covid-19 cases. Meanwhile for balancing the supply chain, regulatory bodies have allowed manufacturing sectors to proceed with production. Moreover, abiding to COVID-19 guidelines and alternative rotation of workers can help the global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market to bounce back strongly by the second quarter of 2021.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Hemp Processing Equipment Market are:

Being high in demand market, there’s been a healthy competition between the key players in their region.

Pure Hemp Technology

CannaSystems

Canadian Greenfields

Apeks Supercritical

Mile High Labs

Aliment Trigone Inc. & Prairie Products LLC

amongst the prominent players in hemp processing equipment market.

Key players in hemp processing equipment market are desperately awaiting nod from the regulatory bodies for large scale use of hemp. North America’s go ahead for wide scale use of industrial hemp has further bolstered the market growth. Therefore, hemp processing equipment market is just kick starting for manufacturers to whom the future looks vivid and clear.

Common organic growth strategies of introducing new technology, improvement in process and waste reduction methodology has been witnessed among the regional players. Moreover, acquisitions and establishing long term supply contracts with the industries and local producers is van guarding market players.

Hemp Processing Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional distribution, the report “Hemp Processing Equipment market” takes into account six prime regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and

The Middle East & Africa. Based on production and demand it is expected that there will be significant increase in demand for Hemp Processing Equipment in North America, East Asia and Europe hemp processing equipment market.

With North America CAGR in hemp processing equipment market is estimated to be 20% by the end of 2031. Also, North America has significant number of hemp processing equipment manufacturers due to legalized application of the hemp-based product. Therefore, this indicates considerable competition among the key players in this region for hemp processing equipment market.

