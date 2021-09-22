CD BioSciences Announces Adaptive and Bayesian Designs Services

Shirley, USA, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a provider of comprehensive clinical trial services with over a decade of experience, recently introduces adaptive and bayesian designs service for drug development in clinical trials. For specific problems in various fields of medical research including clinical trials, observational studies, diagnostics and screening tests, CD BioSciences’ statisticians now can provide researchers with detailed services.

Generally speaking, during clinical trial implementation, the adaptive modifications may include adjusting sample size and the distribution ratio of main materials among groups, increasing the treatment group, improving the overall design of the trial, changing the statistical method, and changing clinical trial results, variables and so on. For example, in clinical trials, the size of the sample needs to be adjusted when the initial expected efficacy is proven to be too large or too small. Bayesian statistics has penetrated various fields of medical research, including clinical trials, observational studies, diagnostics and screening tests.

Scientists at CD BioSciences are experienced in various types of study design in many different clinical areas such as central nervous system, cardiovascular, immunology, pediatric, oncology and hematology. Its statistical experts will help clients to develop a simple and comprehensible strategy for sample size and power calculation. Under this goal, the design of sample size and power calculation for the various clinical trials constitutes most of the work.

“CD BioSciences offers adaptive design services for your choice. We believe greater flexibility within the adaptive design framework can contribute to better treatment for patients in the trials, effectiveness improving in drug development, and better use of available resources. And we’re glad to bring such testing to laboratories to make results available quickly to professionals and we’ll still help researchers to rapidly obtain a tremendous amount of insight about their drug development in clinical trials.” said Helen James, senior scientist at CD BioSciences.

CD BioSciences provides a wide range of professional services to its clients, helping to gain maximum information from laboratory experiments and clinical trials. As for the Bayesian method, CD BioSciences will assist researchers to comprehensively analyze various related factors, infer the diagnosis probability, and realize the individualized evaluation of the clinical significance of the diagnostic experiment, which helps to objectively and accurately weight various clinical information and reduce the bias of the empirical method.

“Our experts are ready to help you with Bayesian design and statistics. We guarantee the confidentiality and sensitivity of our customers’ data. We are committed to providing you with timely and high-quality deliverables. At the same time, we guarantee cost-effective, complete and concise reports.” added Helen.

For more detailed information on adaptive and bayesian designs services or other related services, please visit CD BioSciences at https://www.cd-biosciences.com.

About CD BioSciences

Based in the US, CD BioSciences offers a full range of clinical trial consulting, design, conduction, management, reporting and analysis services to advance clients’ clinical trial development needs. Its clinical trial services focus on the entire clinical trial lifecycle including bioanalytical lab testing, clinical pharmacology, first-in-human (FIH), proof of concept (POC), early phase trials, phase IIa trials, phase IIb-III trials, phase IIIb-IV trials, CDM analysis and reporting. CD BioSciences has provided professional support to local, national, and international clients.