Anti-Money Laundering Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Anti-Money Laundering Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global anti-money laundering market size is projected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2025 and registering CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The prevention and detection of money laundering have strengthened by incorporating law enforcement activities; thereby, corrupt individuals and criminals are taking extensive care to hide the sources of their illegal wealth.

Request a Sample Copy of Anti-Money Laundering Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-anti-money-laundering-aml-market/request-sample

Drivers

Rising concerns regarding growing incidences of terrorism, corruption and organized crimes, and its negative impact on security, peace and development of countries across the globe have enforced the government to take concerted action. Therefore to meet these several compliance norms set by the government, enterprises are extensively offering anti-money laundering and fraud detection solutions. These solutions are projected to establish procedures to control activities of corrupt individuals and cyber-criminals and helps reduce the concern of disguising or converting illegally gained funds as legitimate income.

AML solutions aid the government to mitigate the risk of anonymity in fund transfer and transactions that enable money laundering activities. This solution reduces the cash-based activities like human smuggling & trafficking, illegal retail transactions and drug trafficking. In addition, AML solution helps to reduce the risk of threats in cross-border transactions and the corruption of virtual currency. It also curbs the activities like Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS), malware attacks and ransomware.

Anti-Money Laundering Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Compliance Management

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Transaction Monitoring

Anti-Money Laundering End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others

Access Anti-Money Laundering Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-anti-money-laundering-aml-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, software component held the largest market share of more than 62.0% in terms of revenue.

Among product types, customer identity management accounted for the largest market share of more than 32.0% of the global revenue, in 2018.

The cloud deployment type is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2025.

In 2018, North America has dominated the market and accounted for over 48.0%, in terms of revenue.

NICE Actimize, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Accenture, SAS Institute Inc., and ACI Worldwide, Inc. are prominent players operating in this industry.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com