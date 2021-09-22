Growing Prevalence Of Spinal Injuries Is Expected To Drive Neuro Ablation Devices Market Demand

A new report by Fact.MR provides a comprehensive Sales outlook of global Neuro Ablation Devices market. Careful analysis of the past, present and future trends of different end-user industries has been considered while forecasting the growth & Demand between the period of 2018- 2028

Market Overview

Neuro ablation devices are medical devices that are applied to iatrogenic Peripheral Nerve Injury (PNI). A peripheral nerve is composed of axon, myelin, endoneurium, fascicle, perineurium and epineurium.

\The individual myelinated axons and groups of unmyelinated axons are usually surrounded by the endoneurium. Currently available neuro ablation devices focus on precise and target-oriented denervation. Recurrence of pain after a short period is always a problem in pain practice.

The global Neuro Ablation Devices report is segmented based on its product type, application, technology, and the end-user industry..

Neuro Ablation Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global neuro ablation devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), CSI & Russia, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global neuro ablation devices market owing to the availability of technologically advanced products, high awareness among the general public and increasing healthcare spending.

The neuro ablation devices market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increased R&D spending and advancements in technology.

Neuro Ablation Devices Market: Snapshot

The global neuro ablation devices market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The neuro ablation devices can be broadly classified based on procedure type as traditional alcohol neurolysis neuro ablation devices and radiofrequency neuro ablation devices. Radiofrequency neuro ablation devices are further sub-segmented into thermal neuro ablation devices and pulsed neuro ablation devices.

Neuro ablation devices are indicated for various conditions, which include spinal joint pain, visceral cancer pain and neuralgia condition, among others. The main end users of neuro ablation devices are hospitals, neurosurgery centres and academic & research centres.

Neuro Ablation Devices Market: Key Players

The global market for neuro ablation devices is highly fragmented. Some of the key players operating in the global neuro ablation devices market are Medtronic Plc, Biosense Webster Inc. (Sub. Of Johnson & Johnson), St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Angiodynamics Inc., Articulture Inc., Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew and Galil Medical Inc. (acquired by BTG International Ltd).

Neuro Ablation Devices Market: Drivers

The growing prevalence of back pain, spinal injuries, neurological disorders and cancers is expected to be a major factor driving the neuro ablation devices market over the forecast period.

For instance, more than 80% of the global population experiences lower back pain at-least once in their life. At any given time, lower back pain is prevalent in 4% to 33% of the population.

Lower back is one of the leading reasons responsible for significant resource utilisation, accounting for over $100 billion annually in the U.S. However, the need for trained professionals and the high prices of procedures are among factors hinders the growth of the neuro ablation devices market.

Recurrence of pain indicates nerve regeneration after peripheral nerve injury. It is suggested that the current neuro ablations produce a third degree peripheral nerve injury to the myelin, axon and endoneurium without the disruption of the fascicular arrangement, perineurium and epineurium.

The objective is to produce a reversible injury, however, its shortcomings are the recurrence of pain and the necessity to repeat the ablative procedure.

Neuro ablation devices in the current practices can be categorised into chemical and physical (electromagnetic and thermal) neurolysis. Both of these methods produce nerve injury and result in the degeneration of nerve fibres form the distal to the lesion along with its myelin sheath, also known as “Wallerin degeneration.”

In clinical practice, neuro ablation devices lead to nerve regeneration after ablation based on the thickness of the tactile sense, motor, proprioception, temperature, pain and sympathetic tone. However, patients experience an itching sensation without pain, and it recurs at first without the recurrence of pain.

