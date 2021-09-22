Scar Treatment Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Scar Treatment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global scar treatment market size was worth USD 13.8 billion in 2015 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.7% during the forecast period. Esthetic appearance among people is one of the major factors driving market growth. Scar treatment helps enhance the esthetic appeal of an individual through skin rejuvenating. Women are more concerned about esthetics, hence are expected to form the largest customer base for this market.

Another major factor contributing to the growth of this market is the rising number of road accidents. According to WHO, approximately 10 million people are injured in road accidents every year. This gives rise to high need for scar treatment products, such as topical products that help in reducing the scars effectively. Road accidents also increase the need for cosmetic surgical treatments, which in turn leads to high demand for laser instruments.

Rising incidence of burn injuries also supports the growth of this market. Burn injuries contort the appearance of the victim, leaving noticeable hypertrophic burn marks. People with high disposable income, often go for surgical treatment to get rid of such marks. Thus, scar removal products help in treating burn injuries.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2015. This is due to the growing acceptability of technologically advanced products and high concern among people regarding esthetic appeal. Huge demand for advanced laser instruments in the U.S. also drives the growth of this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising incidence of road accidents in country like India. In addition, rising disposable income in these countries is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of this region.

