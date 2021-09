Chiari Malformation Treatment Market Is Forecasted To Witness High Demand Over 2026

The latest research report published by Fact.MR, on the Survey of Chiari Malformation Treatment Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Chiari Malformation Treatment Industry growth curve & outlook of Chiari Malformation Treatment market Sales.

Introduction

Chiari malformations are structural defects in the base of the cerebellum and skull. Generally, when a part of the cerebellum, which is known as cerebellar tonsils, is located under the foramen magnum, it is known as a Chiari malformation.

Chiari malformation is categorised into four types: Type I Chiari malformation is asymptomatic. No indication is observed for “prophylactic” surgery in type I Chiari malformation. If the Chiari malformation is symptomatic, Chiari malformation treatment is usually recommended. Type II Chiari malformation treatment can be prescribed if the patient is symptomatic.

Type III Chiari malformation treatment market is very unusual as a part of the brain stem and the cerebellum stick out through an abnormal opening from the back of the skull.

Type IV Chiari malformation treatment market involves an underdeveloped or incomplete cerebellum. Some parts of the cerebellum are missing and portions of the spinal cord and the skull are likely to be visible.

Chiari malformation treatment has two approaches: traditional surgery, which includes cervical laminectomies and Chiari decompression surgery. It is a minimally invasive procedure during which the surgeon makes small incisions and there is minimal desruption of the surrounding tissues of the patient.

Office of Rare Diseases, National Institutes of Health has listed Chiari malformation as a rare disease. The estimated prevalence of Type I Chiari malformation in the United States is less than one percent, with a slight variance in females.

Chiari Malformation Treatment Market: Snapshot

The global Chiari malformation treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in the next couple of years. Growth in the geriatric and diabetic population is boosting the demand of the Chiari malformation treatment market.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the prevalence of Chiari malformation in the general population has been found to be slightly less than one in 1000. The type of Chiari malformation treatment depends upon the exact type of malformation, progression, changes in anatomy and symptoms.

Chiari Malformation Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

The global Chiari malformation treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to generate the highest revenue in the global Chiari malformation treatment market due to growth in the geriatric and diabetic population.

During the forecast period, Europe is expected to witness steady growth in the Chiari malformation treatment market. Factors, such as the development of new products and the spreading of awareness among people regarding rare diseases & their treatments through campaigns, are boosting the global Chiari malformation treatment market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing Chiari malformation treatment market due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases. The Middle East & Africa Chiari malformation treatment market is expected to witness slow but steady growth due to lack of awareness among people and the limited availability of Chiari malformation treatment facilities.

Chiari Malformation Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global Chiari malformation treatment market can be segmented on the basis of type, treatment diagnosis and end user.

Based on type, the global Chiari malformation treatment market is segmented as:

Type I Chiari Malformation Treatment

Type II Chiari Malformation Treatment

Type III Chiari Malformation Treatment

Type IV Chiari Malformation Treatment

Based on treatment, the global Chiari malformation treatment market is segmented as:

Medication

Surgery

Based on diagnosis, the global Chiari malformation treatment market is segmented as:

MRI

Cine MRI

X-rays

CT Scan

Based on end users, the global Chiari malformation treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Surgical Centres

Research Institutes

Speciality Clinics

Chiari Malformation Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Chiari malformation treatment market are Abbott; BD; Novartis AG; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi-Aventis and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Chiari Malformation Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global Chiari malformation treatment market is forecasted to witness high demand. Rising geriatric as well as the global population and increase in injuries & infections due to road accidents are among the major factors in driving the Chiari malformation treatment market.

In addition, lack of awareness among people or lack of campaigning by governments and NGOs to spread awareness regarding Chiari malformations among people is likely to hamper the growth of the Chiari malformation treatment market.

