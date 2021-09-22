Hirawats Launches Exclusive Scrub Collection – Hirawats Originals

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — In the competitive medical scrubs manufacturing world, the name of Hirawats is synonymous with premium quality uniforms with reasonable pricing all across India.

The company launches “Hirawats Originals” medical scrubs that stand out from the rest in the textile market.

* Cotton Viscose Blended Fabrics

If you are looking for the most comfortable scrubs, Hirawats is your one-stop solution. All our medical workwear range is made of high-quality cotton viscose fabric. It will feel buttery soft on the skin while working.

Besides, you’ll not face any wear and tear issues even after wearing them for years. In fact, the more you wear and wash your scrub, the softer they get.

* Available in Multiple Sizes

Hirwawats ensures that it manufactures medical uniforms in all comfortable to fit sizes. We work on the objective -“one size doesn’t fit all.” The size ranges from 34 to 50. So you can easily find a scrub for you, no matter the size.

Hirawats Medical Scrubs Boast the Best Features

There are many reasons not to look beyond Hirawats when planning to buy good-quality medical scrubs. Here’s why.

* Fashionable Workwear

The “Hirawats Originals” medical scrubs are not just comfortable to wear but also high on fashion metrics. The v-neck styling will add an extra style quotient to your workwear.

* Higher Air Permeability

Health professionals have to spend hours in hospitals to serve the patients. To make it comfortable for them, Hirawats makes sure to use only lightweight and skin-friendly fabric.

Also, the scrubs provide better wicking so you can work stress- and sweat-free. It means you can move freely even in the harshest weather conditions.

* Vast Range of Scrub collection

You will find a vast range of medical uniforms at Hirawats, including collared, pocketed, gender-specific, stretchy, and reversible scrubs.

Also, standard scrub sets are available in full sleeves and half sleeves versions.

* Long-lasting Material

One of the key features of these medical scrubs is that they have higher bursting strength.

The abrasion-resistant and stretchy material used to make these uniforms ensure the fabric will not lose its shape with long-time wear.

* Customization

Hirawats can tailor-make scrubs in different styles for medical facilities. Apart from size, design, and color, we can also embroider the name or hospital logo on the shirts as per your specifications. With bulk orders, we even offer a discount to our clients.

