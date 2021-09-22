Liposomal Doxorubicin Market Regional Outlook, End Users Analysis and Forecast, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Liposomal Doxorubicin Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Global Liposomal Doxorubicin Market is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Liposomal anthracyclines lessen the risk of heart disease when compared to the usual doxorubicin while maintaining the anti-tumor capabilities. Liposomal doxorubicin formulations comprise liposomal doxorubicin blended with the peglyated liposomal doxorubicin. Simply put, peglyation is a process comprising doxorubicin wrapped under a PED layer. Peglyation hence protects liposomes from mononuclear phagocyte system.

Key Players:

Pfizer, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Janssen Products, LP

Johnson & Johson

Mercek & Co

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/liposomal-doxorubicin-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The drivers for liposomal doxorubicin market include rise in ovarian and breast cancer coupled with increasing awareness for liposomal doxorubicin formulation. Rise in use of drug formulation for ovarian treatment contributes to the market growth during the forecast period. WHO estimates a rise in cancer by 40% by next two decades, which implies the need for better treatment and demand for advanced doxorubicin with liposomal formulation. Rise in geriatric population fuels the market demand coupled with rise in number of approvals for generic formulations.

Product Outlook:

J&J (Doxil/Caelyx)

Sun Pharma (Lipodox)

Teva (Myocet)

Application Outlook:

Ovarian Cancer

Multiple Myeloma

Kaposi Sarcoma

Leukemia

Bone Sarcoma

Breast Cancer

Endometrial Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacy

e-Commerce

Regional Outlook:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market growth during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of breast, liver and ovarian cancers. Asia-Pacific market is highly anticipated to enjoy a steady growth in the forecast period. The key players in the liposomal doxorubicin industry include Johnson & Johson, Mercek & Co, CiplaInc, SRS Pharmaceuticals Inc and Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/