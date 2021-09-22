Dale W Wood believes Huma $130 Million Investment will Boost Healthcare Transformation

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Major health and technology companies across the world have committed upwards of $130 million to Huma Therapeutics, the healthtech company backed by Dale Ventures. The investment is being used to advance proactive, predictive care and research to help people live longer, fuller lives. Huma’s highly configurable data platform supports clinicians and patients through digital ‘hospitals at home’ and can power virtual clinical trials for research.

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the entire Huma team and all its members who have worked tirelessly from the very beginning to make these cutting edge ideas a reality,” Dale W. Wood, CEO of Dale Ventures, said.

“The amazing turnout in this latest investment round only proves that the sky’s the limit, and I’m thrilled to be among those backing these exciting possibilities.”

Global investment firm Dale Ventures, led by CEO Dale W. Wood, was an early leading investor in British healthcare-tech company Medopad, which later acquired prominent British healthcare companies BioBeats and Tarilian and rebranded itself as Huma. Impressed by Founder and CEO Dan Vahdat’s noble aim of enhancing healthcare quality through simple, low-cost devices, Dale made a $1 million USD seed investment in the company.

Huma has built a modular platform that supports digital ‘hospital at home’ for a range of use cases across different disease areas and, in life sciences, it powers some of the world’s largest decentralized clinical trials and studies. Huma uses digital biomarkers, predictive algorithms and real-world data from continuous patient monitoring to advance proactive, predictive care.

Evidence shows that Huma’s platform can double clinical capacity, reduce readmission rates by a third and reduce costs. Their award-winning Covid-19 ‘hospital at home’ has been helping care for patients nationally, and was offered to governments not-for-profit in support of the fight against the pandemic.

The latest funding round for Huma pulled in investors from leading technology and health companies including Bayer, Samsung Next, Hitachi Ventures and others. In addition to the initial $130 million, new investors have committed to an additional $70 million that can be used at a later date.

In March 2021, the Financial Times ranked Huma 20th on a list of Europe’s fastest growing companies and ranked it the UK’s fastest growing healthcare company. Dale Ventures has continued to support its impressive growth, and Dale Wood has repeatedly expressed his faith in the company “to transform healthcare in an exceptional way.”

About Dale Ventures

Dale Ventures is a personal investment holding group founded by serial investor Dale W. Wood. The company partners with management teams to provide significant strategic and analytic resources needed to build and grow remarkable companies. Dale Ventures has adopted a consultative approach that harnesses the power of innovative teams to generate groundbreaking ideas, tactics, and strategies that drive growth and build long-term value.

For more information about Dale Wood and his projects, please visit www.Dale.com and Facebook.com/DaleVentures.

