Canned Motor Pumps Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2031

250 Pages Canned Motor Pumps Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Canned Motor Pumps. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Canned Motor Pumps Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=382

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Canned Motor Pumps market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Canned Motor Pumps

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Canned Motor Pumps, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Canned Motor Pumps Market.

Key Segments of the Canned Motor Pumps Market Fact.MR’s study on the canned motor pumps market offers information divided into two key segments-product, end-use and capacity across six regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories. Product Standard Pumps

High-Temperature Pumps

Reverse Circulation Pumps

Liquid Pumps

Multistage Pumps

Others End-Use Chemical

Water & wastewater

Oil & gas

Power

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverages

Agricultural

Other End-Use Capacity Low

Medium

High Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=382

Canned Motor Pumps Market Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for canned motor pumps. The study provides a detailed assessment on the key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the canned motor pumps market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the canned motor pumps market will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in Fact. MR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the canned motor pumps market in the forecast period. The study is relevant for stakeholders in the canned motor pumps market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the canned motor pumps market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the Fact.MR study. The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the canned motor pumps market. It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in the canned motor pumps market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the canned motor pumps market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market. Canned Motor Pumps Considered as Effective Alternative to Centrifugal Pumps More and more seal-less canned motor pumps are witnessing adoption for conveying of liquefied gases in the chemical sector. This is mainly because of their low life cycle costs, significant noise reduction, higher operational safety & efficacy, and particularly owing to their high degree of eco-friendliness. Canned motor pumps are being considered as an effective and safe alternative to the conventional centrifugal pumps, as well as the magnetic drive pumps. Environment awareness that has propelled over the past few years has led to the implementation of stricter regulations apropos to safety and health on the petrochemical and chemical plants. Canned motor pumps, which are completely leakage-free and deprived of shaft sealing, significantly contribute to maintenance of such regulations. These pumps comply with the API (American Petroleum Institute) 685 specification, which standardizes seal-less pumps’ application in the petrochemical industry and refineries. 7 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Canned Motor Pumps Market Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain dominant in the global canned motor pumps market, in terms of volume as well as revenues. The region is also expected to remain the fastest expanding market for canned motor pumps.

In terms of revenues, the markets in North America and Europe are projected to exhibit similar CAGRs through 2026. However, in terms of volume, the market in Europe will continue to exhibit a comparatively faster expansion than that in North America.

Revenues from sales of canned motor pumps in Latin America and Middle-East & Africa (MEA) will remain sluggish, and will increase at an approximately similar CAGR through 2026.

Volume sales of standard pumps and high temperature pumps will remain significantly higher than all the other product segments included in the report. However, revenues from these two product segments will remain relatively lower in the market. In addition, revenues from sales of reverse circulation pumps and multistage pumps will account for the largest market shares during the forecast period. Multistage pumps are anticipated to witness the lowest volume sales in the market during 2017 to 2026.

Canned motor pumps will find the largest volume sales for end-use in the chemical industry. Although volume sales of canned motor pumps for end-use in waste & wastewater and pharmaceutical industries will remain nearly similar, revenues from canned motor pump sales in the former will remain comparatively larger than those from the latter. In terms of both volume sales as well as revenues, canned motor pumps will continue to witness the lowest end-use in food & beverages industry.

On the basis of capacity, small capacity canned motor pumps will remain preferred in the market. Volume sales of small canned motor pumps will exceed 3,000 Mn units, to surpass revenues worth US$ 2,000 Mn by 2026-end. Volume sales of medium and high capacity canned motor pumps will collectively outgrow their small capacity counterparts by 2026-end.

Fact.MR’s report has profiled key active market participants, which include Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Champion Power Equipment, Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd., Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Ryobi Limited, and Subaru Corporation.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/382



Key Question answered in the survey of Canned Motor Pumps market report:

Sales and Demand of Canned Motor Pumps

Growth of Canned Motor Pumps Market

Market Analysis of Canned Motor Pumps

Market Insights of Canned Motor Pumps

Key Drivers Impacting the Canned Motor Pumps market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Canned Motor Pumps market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Canned Motor Pumps

More Valuable Insights on Canned Motor Pumps Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Canned Motor Pumps, Sales and Demand of Canned Motor Pumps, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

Utility Locator Market – Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Firestop Sealants Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

Centrifugal Chiller Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com