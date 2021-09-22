Rising Demand In Defence Aviation Sector Is Likely To Drive Galley Tapes Market Sales

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, galley tapes market is set to witness steady growth of 4.2% during 2021-2031. It is evident that, there has been a delay in the manufacturing of aircraft, owing to multiple manufacturing plants being shut. Besides, as aircraft manufacturing experiences demand delays, this would trickle down to these tapes market as well.

The latest Fact.MR study provides a comprehensive understanding of Galley Tapes market growth curve with gross margin, and demand-supply process, Galley Tapes market sales & demand. The competitive perspective section of report presents a clear insight into market share analysis of major players in industry.

What is Driving Demand for Galley Tapes?

The demand for air travel is poised to increase in developing countries due to the rising urge for commuting using airplanes owing to ever-increasing residual incomes and shorter commute times. This will augment the growth of the aviation sector, which will in turn fuel the growth of the global galley tapes market.

A rise in the replacements of old aircraft with state-of-the-art aircraft in accordance with the environmental regulations will surely aid towards the growth of its demand in the developed economies.

Moreover, aircraft repair services are expected to grow at a rapid pace as the majority of the countries are undertaking repair of older aircraft from time to time. This would drive the demand for tapes and accessories used during the repair activities, and in turn, drive the sales of these tapes as well.

This Galley Tapes market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Galley Tapes along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Further, the Galley Tapes market survey report emphasizes the adoption pattern and demand of Galley Tapes across various industries. The Galley Tapes demand study has identified the segments that are expected to contribute major shares to revenues.

However, in the medium term, as the global economy starts to revive, and manufacturing facilities become operational once again, demand is poised to witness a steady recovery in medium term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

Muted demand from the aerospace industry will mean limited opportunities in near future, however, sales of galley tapes in the defense aviation sector will provide momentum in the meantime.

The sales study on the Galley Tapes market offers a scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes, factors affecting these, and share and size of the various end-use segments.

Key Segments

By Resin Type Rubber Acrylic Epoxy Silicone Polyurethane Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Cyanoacrylate Butyl

By Material type Foil Film Foam Glass cloth Paper Cloth

By End-use Industry Commercial aviation Civil aviation Military aviation

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The key trends analysis of Galley Tapes market also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future sales and demand of over forecast period.

The market outlook report provides insights into various aspects and growth of Galley Tapes industry. Some of the dynamics on which the study focuses are:

Galley Tapes market key drivers, restraints, and current size.

Galley Tapes market sales revenue potential of various application areas.

Key focus of key players for investments.

Most prominent avenues for Galley Tapes market growth.

Detailed segmentation based on various parameters.

Strategic landscape.

Region-wise assessment.

Regions that are outliers to the general growth & trends.

Competitive assessment:-

The outlook study on Galley Tapes market provides a comprehensive analysis that shape the competitive landscape & sales revenues.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Galley Tapes?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of galley tapes include

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa SE

Scapa Group plc

Intertape Polymer Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Berry Global Inc.

Advance Tapes International

Stokvis Tapes BV

Shurtape Technologies

LLC

DeWAL Industries

MBK Tape Solutions

GERGONNE – The Adhesive Solution

Adhesives Research Inc.

American Biltrite Inc.

Can-Do National Tape Inc.

Av-DEC Inc.

JTAPE Limited

Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing & Automation

UltraTape

Mask-Off Company Inc.

Aforementioned players rely on a mix of inorganic and organic strategies to deepen penetration across attractive markets. These strategies include acquisitions, collaborations with key players, product launches, partnerships and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. Such initiatives adopted by the players keep the market competitive in nature and ever ready for future growth opportunities.

Additionally, the report provide figures related with total increase in opportunities of different promising regional markets. And focuses on some of major macroeconomic trends that will be crucial to generate new Sales avenues in various regional market

North America Galley Tapes Market Outlook

North America is the most prominent region, holding a majority share of the global market during the forecast period. The US remains one of the leading manufacturers of aircraft in the world.

Owing to this, the US is one of the largest markets for these tapes globally. However, demand is likely to remain muted in the next couple of years, as a number of end-use industries make a gradual recovery.

The presence of distribution networks and manufacturing facilities of the prominent players of the shipment, improvement in the standard of living are going to propel the demand during the assessment period.

Demand for these tapes in the US and Canada will be led by the aerospace and defense sector. Commercial, as well as civil aviation, will account for low demand for galley tapes till 2023, as air travel continues to be impacted.

However, this sluggishness will be compensated to an extent by demand from the US defense sector. The US and Canada defense spending are likely to remain steady in 2022 and beyond, and this will continue to benefit these tapes manufacturers.

Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Galley Tapes

The Asia Pacific is another prominent region with regards to the global galley tapes demand owing to various driving factors which include the ever-increasing growth of the commercial and civil aviation industries in the region during the past few years.

Besides, in India and China, the growth of air travel networks in the region is a result of the increase in demand by the rising population opting for air travel with lesser commute times.

Therefore, the growing aerospace sector in highly populated regions brings forth bright opportunities for the galley tapes manufacturers during the assessment period.

Interested stakeholders and participants should access the report to get a wide range of information. Some of the important ones are:

Which regional markets are expected to be likely outlier to the common trends?

Which countries in key regional markets will contribute sizable shares?

The demand among which end users will witness highest rise?

What are covid-19 implication on sales of Galley Tapes market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks?

implication on sales of Galley Tapes market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks? What are some of the regulations that might change the course of Galley Tapes growth of market?

Which end-use segment is expected to generate the major share of global sales revenues in Galley Tapes market?

Market Dynamics –

With the rising demand for fuel-saving and manufacturing lightweight aircraft, various initiatives are being taken by the governments in order to boost the aviation sector in the developing economies opens forth new avenues of opportunities for these tapes market.

The restrictions imposed on air traveling recently in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will hinder the sales of these tapes for the short term. However, certain countries are using vaccine tourism as an incentive given to encourage tourists to get vaccinated as well as to encourage tourism in their countries. This would in turn drive the sales of these tapes used during the manufacturing and repair of aircraft in the long term during the forecast period.

