Neuroprosthetics Market Worth 10.48 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research report “Neuroprosthetics Market by Type (Output (Cognitive, Motor Prosthetics), Input (Cochlear, Retinal Implant)), Techniques (Deep Brain, Vagus Nerve, Spinal Cord stimulation), Application (Epilepsy, Paralysis, Alzheimer‘s Disease) – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 10.48 Billion by 2022 from USD 5.84 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Neuroprosthetics Market“

84 – market data Tables

31 – Figures

118 – Pages

Increasing number of neurological disorders, increasing incidence of hearing loss, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and increasing cases of amputation due to the rising number of accidents & injuries are major factors that are driving the growth of this market.

By input neural prosthetics, the cochlear implants segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of input neural prosthetics is subsegmented into cochlear implants and bionic eye/retinal implants. The cochlear implants segment accounted for the largest share of this market segment. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of people suffering from hearing loss which drives this segment.

By technique, the spinal cord stimulation segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

In the technique, the neuroprosthetics market is segmented into spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, and transcranial magnetic stimulation. The spinal cord stimulation segment holds the largest share in the market. The growth is primarily attributed to the increasing number of people suffering from back surgery syndrome, ischemia, and chronic pain across the globe.

Asia Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities

By region, the global neuroprosthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America holds the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China and India; increasing funding and support for launches of new product; and increasing neurological disorder in the region are some major factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players operating in the Neuroprosthetics Market are Boston Scientific (US), LivaNova (UK), Medtronic (US), Abbott (US), Cochlear (Australia), and Second sight (US).

