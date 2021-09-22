How is Demand from Medical Diagnostics Sector Fuelling Sales of Ultrasound Systems

Demand for standalone and tabletop ultrasound systems is rising steadily, and industry players are set to witness increase in revenue over the coming years. 2D ultrasound technology is expected remain extremely popular across regions, shaping the expansion strategies of market players.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=60

The latest revised market study by Fact.MR offers a holistic overview of the global industry along with its driving and restraining factors and demand-supply trajectories for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. As stated in the report, the global ultrasound systems will ascend at over 6% CAGR topping a valuation of US$ 8.5 billion in 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High requirement for standalone ultrasound systems likely to be witnessed

Rise in demand from hospitals to fuel sales

Growing application in cardiology to cater to industry growth

Surge in demand for 2D ultrasound technology to aid growth of suppliers

The United States remains at the forefront of the ultrasound systems industry

The market in Germany to exhibit hegemony in Europe

China, Japan, India, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom to emerge as lucrative markets

Asia Pacific to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=60

Market Segmentation by Category

Portability Standalone Ultrasound Systems Table-Top Ultrasound Systems Portable Ultrasound Systems

End User Ultrasound Systems for Hospitals Ultrasound Systems for Diagnostic Centers Ultrasound Systems for Ambulatory Surgical Centers



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/60

Important doubts related to the market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the market in 2019?

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/31/2009232/0/en/Fact-MR-Forecasts-Sales-of-Audiological-Devices-to-Exceed-US-13-Bn-by-2026-Receiver-in-the-ear-Will-Remain-Bestselling-Reveals-a-New-Report.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

Neuro Ablation Devices Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2283/neuro-ablation-devices-market

Neuralgia Treatment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2282/neuralgia-treatment-market

ENT Cameras Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/2281/ent-cameras-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com