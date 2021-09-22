How Will Flat Glass Coating Sales Expand Until 2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR concludes that the global flat glass coatings market is slated to surpass a valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2031, according to a latest research report published on the landscape. Growth is largely underpinned by increase in investments to further infrastructure development, especially in the architectural and energy generation segments.

The market surged impressively over the past 5 years, being valued at just above US$ 1 billion in 2020. Growth has been especially evident with regards to renewable energy infrastructure deployment, especially for solar power generation. Markets such as the U.S. and China appear to be the most lucrative amongst all, given their high energy consumption rates.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Acrylic flat glass coatings to experience massive surge, expected to record a stellar 15% CAGR through 2031

Polyurethane flat glass coatings likely to be valued at nearly US$ 2 billion by the end of the forecast period

Demand for flat glass mirror coatings to emerge the strongest, holding above 40% market share in 2020

Water-based flat glass coatings to emerge dominant by technology, capturing over 50% revenue share by 2031

Flat glass coating sales in the U.S. topped US$ 400 million in 2020, attributed to high uptake in solar power generation

China to spearhead growth in East Asia, expected to reach nearly US$ 1 billion by 2031

India, Australia, and South Korea to collectively generate over US$ 600 million in revenue

Important doubts related to the market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the market in 2019?

Key Market Segments Covered

Application Flat Glass Mirror Coatings Flat Glass Coatings for Solar Power Generation Flat Glass Coatings for Architectural Applications Flat Glass Coatings for Automotive Applications Flat Glass Coatings for Other Applications

Resin Polyurethane Flat Glass Coatings Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Acrylic Flat Glass Coatings Other Resin Flat Glass Coatings



Competitive Landscape

Key flat glass coating manufacturers in Fact.MR’s study include The Sherwin-Williams Company, Arkema Group, Apogee Enterprises Inc., Ferro Corporation, Yantai Jialong Nano Industry Ltd., Tribo Coatings Ltd., ANT Lab, and Anhui Sinograce Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Anhui Sinograce Chemicals Co. Ltd. Launched PF-309 glass nano coatings, which are self-cleaning and equipped with nano-fluorosilicon polymer materials. These coatings are highly suitable for applying across car windshields, wall glass, and other areas.

Arkema Group offers the Certincoat® flat glass coatings that are highly flexible in design. Furthermore, these are low emission coatings that combine exceptional energy savings performance with the durability and ease of handling of clear glass.

