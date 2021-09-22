Yam Products Market Is Pegged To Witness Sound Growth In Terms Of Value Over Forecast 2028

The latest Fact.MR study on global Yam Products market Survey presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Yam Products as well as the factors responsible for Yam Products Market growth.

Market Overview

In the past few years, the landscape of the food industry has changed drastically. Health and wellness have become increasingly important to the consumers. This is driving the food companies in the market to collaborate with various agriculture companies and develop various new edible products that can benefit the consumers.

Foods such as yam, strawberries, and others have gained popularity in every food categories including flour, fruit cake and others. Yam products help in the prevention of diseases such as cancer, infections, immunity and others.

There is a wide variety of products that can be made from yam which includes yam flour, yam sticks, yam cream, yam chips, dietary supplements and others. This diversity of products is available with nutritional benefits are further driving the growth of yam products market.

The yam products market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for yam products as a majority of the yam products vendors such as Hearthy Foods, Nature’s Way Products, Inc., and Herb Pharm are based in the region.

The increasing spending of European countries such as U.K., Germany on importing a wide variety of yam are for manufacturing yam products in the region. The growing popularity of yam products in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, are characterized by the high production of yam in the regions. Rising disposable income and growing retail and distribution network among people in the countries mentioned above are likely to increase the scope of penetration of yam products in these regions in the near future.

Yam Products Market: Segmentation

The yam products market can be categorized on the basis of the types as yam and types of yam products. Amongst all types of yam, the yam products are derived from white yam, which is widely used since they are widely grown and highly preferred.

The adoption of yam products derived from yellow yam is expected to increase since they have longer vegetation period and smaller dormancy when compared to white yam. On the basis of types of yam products, the yam flour and yam chips are mostly consumer yam products in the market.

Segmentation of the yam products market based on types of yam:

White Yam

Yellow Yam

Water Yam

Bitter Yam

Others

Segmentation of the yam products market based on types of yam products:

Yam Flour

Yam chips

Yam Capsules

Yam Powder

Yam Cream

Others

Yam Products Market: Drivers

Yam products are a great source of Vitamin B6, which helps in building blood vessel walls. They are also a source of carbohydrates that provide energy and endurance to the human body. Such factors are driving the consumption of yam products in the market.

The yam products help in digestion and improve cognitive ability while delaying aging signs. Such health benefits are further propelling the growth of yam products market.

The yam products have a very small shelf life since the yam only lasts for 5-7 days after reaping it from the farm. Such factors are hampering the adoption of yam products in the market.

The yam products are available only in some variations and thus, have a very limited market. Thus, low marketability due to inflexible consumption options is further restraining the adoption of yam products in the market.

Vendors such as Trelawny in the yam products market are focusing on developing innovative food products of yam by mixing them with other products such as curd, cake and others in order to deliver products that can provide nutritional benefits.

Vendors are also focusing on determining techniques or methods that can increase the shelf life of yam products by creating various by-products such as fruit cake, ice cream and others. Increasing the number of exports and imports of yam to develop new yam products is one of the key trends in the yam products market.

