Deployment Of Smart Grids Globally Is Fuelling Market Sales Growth In Step Up/down Transformers

Step up/down transformers Market: Introduction

After the popularization of the smart grid technology and the deployment of such grids all over the world, there has been an upsurge in the demand for step up/down transformers. Step up/down transformers being one of the fundamental part of the electrification systems has found their new role in the globally popular grid network which is increasing its demand and bringing new growth opportunity for step up/down transformers.

Step up and step-down transformers are used at different places for different functionality. Step-up transformers are used at power stations where they are used to produce very high voltages needed for the transmission of electricity through the national grid power lines.

Step up/down transformers Market: Segmentation

The step up/down transformers market can be segmented on the basis of rating, output, cooling type, pricing, application and region.

On the basis of rating, the step up/down transformers market can be divided into;

Small

Medium

Large

On the basis of output, the step up/down transformers market can be segmented into;

Step-down

Step-up

On the basis of cooling type, the step up/down transformers market can be segmented into;

Oil Cooled

Air Cooled

On the basis of pricing, the step up/down transformers market can be segmented into;

High Priced

Medium Priced

Low Priced

On the basis of application, the step up/down transformers market can be segmented into;

Power Transformers

Distribution transformers

Step up/down transformers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Step up/down transformers market are: ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Schneider Electric, CG Power and Industrial Solution Limited, Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc., SPX Transformer Solutions Inc., Eaton, WEG, Fuji Electric, Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group, Kirloskar Electric, MGM Transformer Company, Prima Transformers, Synergy Transformers, Virginia Transformer, and Others.

Step up/down transformers Market: Drivers

Some of the drivers for the step up/down transformers market are, recent focus on power and industrial markets and continuous investments in the same. Another factor which is fueling the market growth in Step up/down transformers is the deployment of the smart grids globally, which needs these step up/down transformers for the distribution process and the renewable capacity addition and replacements.

Few other factors which are driving the growth for step up/down transformers are blanket agreements which spans multiple years, increased partnerships between EPCs and utilities, huge potential in HVDC market and introduction of transformer oil alternatives which absorbs the heat produced by the alternating current.

One of the restraints for step up/down transformers market is the complex and time consuming process for the selection and deployment of these transformers due to the quality checks and regulations involved.

Step up/down transformers Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, step up/down transformers market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Among various regions, in Asia, China and India are seen to be the largest markets and Indonesia is seen to be an emerging market with 500 generation and transmission projects lined up till 2025, in the Step up/down transformers market.

The MEA region is experiencing several movements for the step up/down transformers market with Qatar and UAE having events like World Cup and Expo 2020 in Dubai. The African countries are getting a lot of investments due to their delayed start in the transmission projects from China and other regions.

The North America market for the step up/ down market is seen to be leading followed by Western Europe and China, with most significant European countries being Germany and U.K. among others.

