Growing E-commerce Industry Is Surging The Sales Of Combi Cans Market

Global Combi Cans Market Overview

Combi cans have become perfect storage containers for equipment that require both fuel and oil on the spot. Combi cans come with a mechanical lock to prevent unexpected opening and leakage, overfill protection to cut off the flow automatically and level window to see the remaining fuel. Combi cans combine two cans that enable us to fill different types of liquid as per our requirement.

In the recent years, combi cans have gained particular attention among vehicle users as they eliminate the inconvenience of carrying two separate cans. The cans contain two separate compartments and an integrated toolbox, owing to the increasing usage of cans without compromising the amount of fuel or oil in transport.

Global Combi Cans Market Key Players

Some prominent players in the combi cans market are mentioned below as:

HUSQVARNA

McCulloch

Stihl

Oregon

Briggs & Stratton

Hortulus

Scepter

Abbey Pro Rocwood

Global Combi Cans Market Dynamics

The global combi cans market is primarily driven by the growth of the packaging industry in the forecast period. Besides the features associated with combi cans, such as odorless, leak-proof quality, moisture-resistant factor, quick refuel without splash effects, adjustable size of two containers to achieve optimized fuel and chain oil ratio further accelerates the demand for the combi cans market.

The global combi cans market is expected to witness huge gains primarily due to the recent innovations in the market, which also meets the sustainability goals. One such recent development is the introduction of the operation of the Smart-Fill spout. This Smart-Fill Spout with Twist-Anchor-Push operation contains the fuel and fumes.

The alternative factor driving the combi cans market is the rapid growth in e-commerce and increasing sales of goods through online stores.

Global Combi Cans Market Segmentation

Combi cans market can be segmented on the basis of end users, capacity, distribution channel and regions.

Global combi cans market can be segmented on the basis of the end-user as:

Petrochemicals

Oil and Lubricants

Agrochemicals

Global combi cans market can be segmented on the basis of capacity as:

3l/1.5l

5l/2.5l

6l/2.5l

Others

Global combi cans market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channels as:

Third-party online channel

Specialty store

Direct-to-customer

Global combi cans market can be segmented on the basis of regions as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia- Pacific

MEA (Middle East Africa)

Global Combi Cans Market Regional Overview

Geographically, demand for combi cans in APAC regions is expected to proliferate over the forecast period. North America leads across the globe followed by APAC and Europe.

North America witnesses healthy growth and represents the largest market for combi cans, while the Asia-Pacific is also displaying a considerable growth due to the emerging economies such as China and India. North America and APAC have the most number of the manufacturers of combi cans in the global market. MEA also expected an above average growth in combi cans market in the forecast period.

