Research & Development Centres Will Generate Growth Opportunities For Holotomographic Imaging Market

Introduction

Holotomographic imaging is a label-free laser technique of microscopy, which helps observe real-time imaging and the high-quality 3-D refractive index of living cells or tissues. It is widely used in cell biology laboratories for research purposes.

Holotomographic imaging products provide high resolution with the help of low laser power that is faster than the normal microscope (in 2D and 3D). These products have a high impact and are cost-effective. Holotomographic imaging products use Optical Diffraction Tomography (ODT), which enables users to observe living cells and tissues.

Holotomographic Imaging Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the holotomographic imaging market is segmented into seven key regions, which include Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

North America is dominating the global market owing to an increase in the number of clinical trials of holotomographic imaging across the region.

Countries in the Asia Pacific except Japan region have the largest number of cancer patients as well as a large geriatric population, which is driving the market in the region.

A large number of research centres in Japan are working on cell biology. The market in Latin America & Middle East & Africa regions has been reporting steady growth over the recent years.

Holotomographic Imaging Market: Snapshot

Holotomographic imaging aids in the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. Increase in the prevalence of cancer is driving the market.

On the basis of image analysis, the 3-dimensional devices segment is dominating the market because high-resolution power lasers are used in these devices. On the basis of application, the oncology segment dominates the holotomographic imaging market b

ecause of the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe. On the basis of end users, cancer research centres are dominating the market due to the increasing focus of research pertaining to oncology treatment, which entails a detailed study of the structure of cancerous cells.

Tomocube, Inc. manufactures most of the leading holotomographic imaging products. Moreover, increasing demand for holotomographic imaging products by academic institutes & research laboratories are some of the factors that are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

This study offers an overview of the existing market trends, metrics, drivers, and restrictions and also offers a point of view for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market.

Holotomographic Imaging Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the holotomographic imaging market are EINST Technology Pte Ltd, Tomocube Inc., Nanolive SA and AXT PTY LTD.

Holotomographic Imaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Cellular analysis plays an important role in a wide variety of research and diagnostic activities in the life science field as it helps researchers and clinicians understand, diagnose and treat infectious diseases in humans.

Holotomographic imaging has combined the methods of holotomography and fluorescence, which results in minimal damage within the living cells.

These benefits are driving the demand for holotomographic imaging products. The high demand for holotomographic imaging products by academics and research & development centres is expected to generate significant growth opportunities for the holotomographic imaging market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost associated with the holotomographic imaging devices is expected to hamper the revenue growth of the holotomographic imaging market over the forecast period.

The study approach a detailed segmental review. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Holotomographic Imaging Market: Segmentation

The global holotomographic imaging market can be segmented on the basis of image analysis, application, end users and geography.

On the basis of image analysis, global market is segmented as:

2-dimensional devices

3-dimensional devices

4-dimensional devices

On the basis of application, global market is segmented as:

Cell biology

Microbiology

Haematology

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Genetic diseases

Others

On the basis of end users, the global market is segmented as:

Cell biology Laboratories

Research and Development Centres

Biotechnology Centres

Academics

Cancer Research Centres

Others

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Holotomographic Imaging market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Holotomographic Imaging market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Holotomographic imaging products help in the early diagnosis of all the human infectious diseases. TomoStudio is a software used for the analysis of images on the screens of Holotomographic imaging devices. Holotomographic imaging devices measure the 3-D refractive index tomogram and 3-D fluorescence image of living cells or tissue samples.

The key market players are focused on upgrading their products with the integration of advanced technology.

These products are available in 3 forms, namely 2-dimensional, 3-dimensional and 4-dimensional image analysis, according their ability to analyse images. Some of the products are Tomocube HT 1, Tomocube HT2 and 3D CELL EXPLORER, among others.

