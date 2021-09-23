New look for eco-committed Attitude Hotels in Mauritius

Mauritius, Africa, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Attitude Hotels in Mauritius has renovated its 3* and 4* hotels over the past year, ensuring a positive outcome during the pandemic.

Over the past months, these eco-committed hotels have had new facilities and a new look courtesy of the island’s most talented artists and graphic designers.

Tropical Attitude was treated to a beautiful roof-top lounge with Balinese sun loungers and an amazing view over the Trou d’Eau Douce lagoon. It’s the perfect spot to read, snooze or enjoy a few drinks and the cooling sea breeze. At Tropical Attitude, you’ll also find 11 private pool villas with a garden. Each has a hammock under the shade of a pergola and you can now enjoy a barbecue next to your pool, cooked by one of the resort’s Family Members.

Famous local artist Gaël Froget has repainted the extended Taba-J street food truck at family-friendly resort, Zilwa Attitude. He has helped reveal the hotel’s playful side with his brightly-coloured graphic style using vivid primary colours. The hotel also has a new terrace at Sirokann bar, giving guests incredible views of the ocean and Coin de Mire island. Zilwa Attitude’s Otentik Bazar offers gifts and souvenirs all made in Mauritius by local artists, designers and companies. This is part of Attitude Hotels’ Positive Impact movement, ensuring the local community benefits from tourism on the island.

At Friday Attitude, the WE Beach Lounge has been totally refurbished and guests can relax in the new hanging chairs, gently swinging in the breeze while gazing out over the lagoon. The refurbished rooms have a new joyful and refreshing colour scheme, and the kids’ club has also been updated. The pool has also been entirely renovated and there’s still a dedicated zone for kids.

At Coin de Mire Attitude, the Family Rooms have been redecorated with a lighter and brighter feel; and The Shaker Bar’s new pergola area is the perfect spot for teenagers to meet others during the resort’s mocktail-making workshop.

Lagoon Attitude’s Coral Bar has been given a fresh look and feel. This eco-committed hotel has used upcycled decorations to create a cool look, such as cushions made out of old jeans. You can relax on the new furniture around the pool on the terrace and soak up the views over Anse la Raie lagoon. Alternatively, relax in the bar before dinner at Coral where you can taste specials such as a trilogy of mussels, shrimps and scallops cooked mariniere style, with a flavourful tamarind and parsley sauce.

The Ravenala Attitude has a new arrival and departure lounge where guests can change and relax in trendy surroundings; and the beach has been extended, with a great flow between the restaurants, bars and relaxation areas lining the sweep of sand. The rooms have also been refreshed with new fabrics.

On 1 October 2021, Mauritius will be fully open to vaccinated travellers. All Attitude Hotels will also open their doors and guests will find some new experiences. Guests will no longer find single-use plastic during their stay, but can make use of the Bulk Shop at each hotel. Here, guests can help themselves to products such as tea, coffee and sugar, using the refillable glass jars to take the items back to their room without the need for packaging and plastic.

The group has also launched Spa POZ, a hotel spa experience committed to protecting the environment and supporting the local economy. The traditional remedies and treatments use plant-based and vegan-friendly products that are handmade by a small local company. Most of the ingredients are sourced from the island and the packaging can be recycled, too. Each hotel will also have a new tea bar experience called Teabaz. It’s a great chance to try different flavours such as vanilla and cardamom, produced by the local Corson Tea Estate. It’s just another way to give back to the local community while relaxing on holiday.

