Leena Jaitley Sells Pet Products To Walmart

Texas Woman Sells Pet Products Line To Walmart

Posted on 2021-09-23 by in Apparel & Fashion, Retail // 0 Comments

San Diego, Ca, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Leena Jaitley sells her pet product (s) line to Walmart. The pet products included novelty pet beds, treats, dental care toys, multifunction biting toys, personalized collars and harnesses. Reuters reports deal will finalize in February 2022.

