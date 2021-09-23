Leena Jaitley Sells Pet Products Line To Walmart And Petsmart

Posted on 2021-09-23 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

San Antonio, Texas, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Leena  Jaitley will sell her Pet products line to Walmart. However, Petsmart has agreed to purchase half the Pet products line with Walmart making it the third biggest acquisition for Petsmart since 2014. Final acquisition will occur in February 2022.

