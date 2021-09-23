Water Based Adhesives Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2020 to 2030

Driven by the rising application in construction sector, the adhesives market is forecast to surge at above 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Fact MR in its recent study has indicated the market to gain from rising demand from industries such as building & construction, packaging, footwear industry, and others.

Adhesives are nonmetallic substances used to stick two separate objects or items together. They are commonly referred to as glue, gum or paste. Since adhesives are used in almost all sectors, there has been a constant demand for their production which directly affects their sales.

Adhesives Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the adhesives market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by type, application, product, and key region.

Type Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot Melt

Reactive

PSA

Others Application Packaging

Building/Construction

Transportation

Footwear & Leather Goods

Product Assembly

Consumer/DIY

Others Product Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Styrenic Blook

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report offers a comprehensive overview of various factors enabling growth in the market. It highlights hidden opportunities and potential threats. Some of the key takeaways from the report are highlighted below:

Key Takeaways from Adhesives Market Report

Increasing demand from the automotive sector is expected to boost adhesive markets. Surging automotive production in India and China will therefore make Asia Pacific a lucrative market The requirements for ecofriendly adhesives is predicted to create growth opportunities across manufacturing industries



Rising use of adhesives in electronic gadgets will bolster prospects in electronics sector



Ethylene vinyl acetate forecast to account for leading share in the market among product types

The Covid-19 pandemic has effected all sectors including the adhesives market. Production faced a decline due to the lack of raw materials supply. However, the market is expected to recover and grow in an increasingly steady pace.

Research and Development Efforts to Boost Growth

The increasing demand for environmentally friendly products has led to innovations in the adhesives market. Manufacturers are focusing on creating organic products to improve their market status. The increasing pressure to innovate new technology to create products in compliance with the new environmental regulations has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop their existing technologies.

In 2019, Jowat introduced a bio based hot melt adhesive to fulfill the growing need of eco friendly adhesives in the packaging industry. Bio based adhesives not only reduce the carbon footprint, but are also profitable since their production costs are far less. Increasing innovation, rise in demand and high production capacity are going to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global Adhesives market are Sika AG, Bostik SA, H.B. Fuller Company, RPM International Inc. and Avery Dennison Corporation.

Stricter regulations regarding the emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) from vehicles will open a wider market for adhesives as they are useful in reducing C02 emissions. Increasing demand in the automotive sector, the electronics industry and the construction industry have directly contributed to the growth of the Adhesives market.

Valuable Insights on Adhesives Market

In the latest report about the global adhesives market, Fact.MR has provided an unbiased analysis on the market based on the compiled data from 2019 and forecast of the demand ans growth for the period of 2020-2030. The report gives detailed insights on the adhesives market by segmenting them based on their average product price in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The study also divides based on the products as Acrylics, Epoxy, Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyurethane (PU), Styrenic Block, Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) and others.

The market is also segmented based on the application of the product as Packaging, Building/Construction, Transportation, Footwear and Leather goods, Product Assembly and Consumer/DIY. The market is segregated by product type into Water based, Solvent based, Hot Melt, Reactive, PSA and others. The market is divided based on global value and volume or based on the region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

