Demand for Cyanoacrylate Glass Bonding Adhesives Is Anticipated to Expand at over 7% CAGR through 2030

A recent study by Fact.MR states that, the global glass bonding adhesives market is anticipated to expand at over 7% CAGR through 2030. The market is fast gaining traction with a surge in demand for bonding agents to be used between glass and other materials such as metals, rubbers, plastics, and others, from various industries such as electronics, transportation, and construction. As this kind of adhesive provides the best method of joining for glass, it is highly preferred in the architecture industry.

Growth of the glass bonding adhesives market continues to be sustained by rising application in a range of industries, including construction, automotive, and healthcare. However, as these industries have been impacted on a macro-level by the COVID-19 pandemic, bonding adhesive manufacturers have seen demand waning. According to Fact.MR’s analysis, early recovery in these industries will be key to bonding adhesive sales in the short and medium term.

“The building & construction industry has grown at over 6% over the past five years, and is set to grow further in future. As a result, glass bonding adhesives being highly required for use in this sector. In terms of type, demand for UV glass bonding adhesives is set to exhibit high growth due to their high optical clarity and excellent bonding property,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Report

UV curable acrylate remains the preferred material

Building & construction industry will account for highest demand

Asia Pacific will continue to be an epicenter, with China and India creating sustainable opportunities

Steady demand in the U.S. will drive the North America glass bonding adhesives market during the assessment period

COVID-19 outbreak having an adverse impact on the growth of the global glass bonding adhesives market

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global glass bonding adhesives market in terms of type, end-use industry, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global glass bonding adhesives market.

Type

UV Curable

Epoxy

Cyanoacrylate

Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Assembly

Woodworking

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growing Automotive Industry Spurring Growth

According to Fact.MR, global sales of automobiles were 80 million units in 2017. Though sales figures are expected to fall under 70 million units in 2020, the automotive industry is expected to exhibit further growth through 2030. Glass bonding adhesives having the property to join dissimilar materials through fast and cheap joining techniques, while providing flexibility and design convenience, and are highly sought-after by the automotive industry. Hence, a growing automotive industry is expected to push the demand curve for glass bonding adhesives further upward over the coming years.

Rising investments in research & development activities in the automotive industry are projected to expand its market value at a rate of over 4% through 2030. Being required in joining various automotive parts and their components such as alternators, tuners, subwoofers, distributor caps, and others, glass bonding adhesives are experiencing rise in demand from the automotive sector. Technical advancements and increase in demand for various electrical vehicles, passenger vehicles, and others are catering to the growth of automotive industry, which, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the glass bonding adhesives market.

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to gain advantage from new opportunities, key players in the glass bonding adhesives market are emphasizing on developing wide varieties of quality products.

For instance, 3M Company launched its new extensive range of glass bonding adhesives such as 3M™ Polyurethane Glass Adhesive Sealant 590, and others, which are crash tested to FMVSS 212, suitable for structural glass bonding, in 2020.

Dymax launched its new range of Dymax UV light-curing industrial glass bonding adhesives for the joining of plastics, glass, metals, and others, in the year 2020.

DELO released its new PHOTOBOND adhesives, which are ideally suited for bonding plastic to glass, in the year 2020.

Some of the companies covered in the report on the global glass bonding adhesives market are



Ashland, Dow

H.B. Fuller

3M Company

Parker Hannifin Corp

Master Bond

Dymax

Bohle Ltd.

DELO

ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd

Sika AG.

More Valuable Insights on Glass Bonding Adhesives Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR has provided a detailed analysis on the global glass bonding adhesives market, comprising data on historical statistics (2015-2019) and forecast of demand for the period between 2020 and 2030. The report discusses critical insights on the glass bonding adhesives market in terms of type (UV curable, epoxy, cyanoacrylate, polyurethane, silicone, others), end-user industry (building & construction, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, healthcare, industrial assembly, woodworking, others), across 5 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Middle East & Africa).

