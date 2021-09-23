Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2029

Pea protein, a plant-based food extracted from yellow peas, originally known as pisum sativum, has an exceptional amino acid profile. Pea protein has gained immense popularity in the food & beverage industry due to its exclusive nutritional and functional characteristics such as foaming, solubility and emulsification. Freeze-dried pea isolates are generally used as an alternative for meat protein and whey protein.

Global freeze-dried pea isolates market is about to witness a projecting growth in the upcoming years due to an increase in demand for functional food, sports nutrition supplement and rising vegan population. The global freeze-dried pea isolates market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Request for Brochure – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3986

The increasing demand for freeze-dried pea isolates is due to the expanding population shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein. Also, rising vegan population, changing consumer preference towards gluten-free and lactose-free products, and growing dependency on alternative food supplement due to an ever-increasing sedentary lifestyle are some of the major factors driving the freeze-dried pea isolates market globally.

Moreover, freeze-dried pea Isolates contains all essential amino acids, including valine, threonine, phenylalanine, methionine, isoleucine, leucine, histidine and lysine. These nine amino acids perform essential functions in the body and boost immunity. Freeze-dried pea isolates are hypoallergic, unlike soy, milk, whey, and cheese, and hence, are used as an alternative for various proteins. Thus, freeze-dried pea isolates acts as a substitute to multiple proteins in the market and, thereby increases the global demand for freeze-dried pea isolates market. Other than a nutritional supplement, it is also used as an emulsifier or texturizing agent in the meat processing industry. This is mainly due to its outstanding hydrophilic performance and emulsifying capability. However, increasing meat consumption owing to increase in middle-class population has dampened the growth of global freeze-dried pea isolates market.

Important Questions Answered in the Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market Report

Which are the top companies operating in the Freeze-dried Pea Isolates market?

What will be the future outlook of the Freeze-dried Pea Isolates market in the upcoming decade?

What are the key growth drivers and restraints likely to affect the Freeze-dried Pea Isolates market in the future?

Which region is expected to be the most lucrative region for the Freeze-dried Pea Isolates market?

What are the ongoing trends likely to augment the growth of the global Freeze-dried Pea Isolates market?

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3986

Freeze-dried Pea Isolates Market: Competitive Analysis

Key market stakeholders in the global freeze-dried pea Isolates market are Roquette Frères (France), Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (Canada), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Nutri-Pea Limited (Canada), and Sotexpro (France), Axiom Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Farbest Brands (U.S.), Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd. (China), Yan Tai Shuang Ta Food Co., Ltd. (China), and The Scoular Company (U.S.), among others. The freeze-dried pea isolates market consists of consolidated players with major players holding a majority of the shares in the freeze-dried pea isolate market.

The global freeze-dried pea isolates market is segmented on the basis of application, product type and region.

Based on application, the global freeze-dried pea isolates market is segmented as:

Bakery Goods

Nutrition Supplement

Energy Drinks

Pet Food

Emulsifier in Meat Industry

Others

Nutrition supplement end-use application accounts for a share of around 30% – 35% in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market. Moreover, energy drinks remains one of the major hotspots in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market.

Based on product type, the global freeze-dried pea Isolates market is segmented as:

Low Purity Pea Protein Isolates (75%-80%)

Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolates (80%-85%)

High Purity Pea Protein Isolates (>85%)

High purity pea protein accounts for a major share in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market. This is because high solubility and exceptional water-binding properties.

Based on region, the global freeze-dried pea isolates market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

North America accounts for a majority of the share in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market. This is mainly because North America is one of the major pea producing regions, as well as the largest exporter of peas globally. Europe has gained the second position in the global freeze-dried pea isolates market, with the presence of major manufacturing companies and operational facilities in the region.

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

Discover the comprehensive range of food and drinks from Fact.MR:

Protein Ice Cream Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis, and Competitor Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis, and Competitor Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis, and Competitor Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

About us:

A differentiated market research and consulting agency! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. Our seasoned consultants use the latest technology to create hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in our clients’ trust in our expertise. Coverage spans a wide range from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but most niche categories can also be analyzed. We have sales offices in the US and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Tell us your goals and we will become a competent research partner.

Contact:

US Office:

11140 Rockville Hecht Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

us

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Headquarters:

Unit number: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Lot number: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Tower,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Homepage: https: //www.factmr.com