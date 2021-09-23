Various Types of Substation in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — For electrical power from a generating station to reach your house or company, it must pass through a number of procedures involving numerous components. An electrical substation is one of the necessary components.

Its principal role is to stabilise power by increasing or decreasing voltage as needed for consumption. Indeed, electricity travels via a number of substations at various voltage levels before reaching your property. Electrical substations convert energy from central stations into a form that may be consumed.

Substations are made up of many distinct parts, but you can identify them apart by the power lines and transformers that are enclosed by electrical fences. Power substations come in a variety of configurations. They could be properties of a utility company or large business or industrial customers. Here’s a detailed breakdown.

Types of Substation:

Substations are classified into the following categories:

Voltage level,

How they are applied in the power system,

Concerning the insulated connections,

Style and materials of construction,

● Transmission substation:

Between transmission lines is a transmission substation. It contains a transformer that allows it to switch between different transmission voltages. Capacitors, static VAR compensators, reactors, and other power factor adjustment instruments are also included. A phase-shifting transformer is another crucial element in a transmission substation for regulating power flow between neighbouring power systems.

A transmission type substation can also be built between two transmission lines of the same voltage; they typically have switches that allow various lines to be joined or disconnected for repairs or fault clearance.

● Step-down & Step-up Substations:

Step-up substations are used to increase voltage, allowing them to be distributed to remote places. They are close to the electrical generation facilities. They are also used to stabilise the power that is sent to the generating facility.

On the contrary, the Step-down substations help in reducing the voltage of power that is going to flow from sub-transmission lines. They can be found throughout an electrical network.

● Distribution Substation:

Power is transferred from the main transmission system to consumers in the local area distribution network via distribution type substations. The distribution type substation was chosen since it is not cost-effective to connect consumers directly to the main transmission network.

These substations reduce high voltages to a safe level for consumption. Any two phases will have a charge difference of 400 volts; any phase and a neutral will have a charge differential of roughly 230 volts. Because there isn’t enough space in some metropolitan areas to build huge distribution substations, they’re located underground.

● Collector Substation:

Collector substations are used in wind power schemes as well as other power generation and distribution projects to feed power from turbines or inverters into the transmission grid. They have a voltage range of 12-35KV. Their primary role is to increase the voltage so that it is suitable for the grid. Other applications include power factor correction, power farm control, and metering.

● Converter Substations:

Converter substations convert alternating current to direct current and vice versa. They are primarily employed in traction current, HVDC converter plants, and non-synchronous networks that are interconnected.

● Switching Station:

A switching substation, also known as a switchyard, is devoid of transformers and runs on a single voltage level. They can function as either distribution or collection stations. In the event of a failure, they switch connections from current to backup lines or parallelize circuits.

● Customer Substation:

Customer substations are the primary source of power supply for a specific corporate client. Their design is determined by the customer’s requirements.

However, substations can be classified as either classic brick-and-mortar or prefabricated.

A classic brick-and-mortar substation is built on-site, with materials delivered one by one. A prefabricated station, on the other hand, comes already constructed and completed or as finished components, and your duty is to assemble it according to the manufacturer’s label of use. They are small and simple to install and maintain.