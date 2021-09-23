Edinburgh, Scotland, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — We cordially invite all the participants across the globe to attend “18th Intercontinental Conference on Bacteriology and Infectious Diseases,” to be held in Edinburgh, Scotland during March 02-03, 2022.

The theme of the conference is: “Exploring Innovative, advance Research in Bacteriology and Infectious Diseases.” Europe Conferences will compile scientists from the industry, academia, also as leaders from healthcare providers, policy makers, industrialists, and investors to provide unique insights into infectious disease research and development.

This event will also have a specific focus on co-operations between countries of the world through exhibitions and oral presentations by specialists in the field.