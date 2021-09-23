MiR Tactical Airsoft Mystery Boxes Guaranteed to Save Customers Money

Buffalo Grove, Illinois, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — For years, airsoft players have trusted MiR Tactical to provide them with the widest industry selection of airsoft guns, airsoft accessories, attachments, and parts for upgrades. With such a wide selection of gear and accessories, it’s no surprise that MiR Tactical has developed such a loyal fanbase.

But that is not the only thing that keeps their customers coming back for more, time and time again. MiR Tactical also offers a bunch of unique, value-added deals and services to its esteemed customers. Among MiR Tactical’s most valuable goods come in the form of its airsoft mystery boxes.

The nature of these packages is, of course, a mystery, in keeping with the name – but MiR Tactical’s team offers a few of them and some of them are themed. For example, they offer Hi Capa themed mystery boxes, Airsoft Pistol mystery boxes, even “Rando” themed mystery boxes and others.

Each of these mystery boxes is guaranteed to contain an assortment of hot airsoft gear and equipment accessories. Many of them are also guaranteed to contain an airsoft pistol or an AEG; customers are not flying completely blind when they invest in airsoft mystery boxes.

That said, it is impossible to know exactly what will come with one of their “Mind Blowing Mystery Boxes,” even if it’s anticipated that it will come with a new GBB or AEG and some airsoft gun accessories. That makes these mystery boxes welcome investments for buyers who love the thrill of a surprise. For buyers that feel as though they have everything they need but still appreciate the excitement of novelty, these mystery boxes are a welcome relief from the norm.

But that is not the only thing that has made them so popular and such an important item in MiR Tactical’s roster of unique goods and services. What really makes them worthwhile is that each and every one of them is guaranteed to contain more in airsoft guns and accessories than the sticker price of the mystery box itself.

That means they represent guaranteed, automatic discounts on great airsoft accessories, airsoft guns, and gear like spare magazines, speed loaders, and protective equipment. For example, MiR Tactical’s Hi-Capa Edition Mind-Blowing Mystery Box costs $299 but is guaranteed to contain at least $330 worth of airsoft equipment. It’s an automatic discount on some of the hottest gear and accessories in the game, so you can’t go wrong with the purchase.

These mystery boxes showcase exactly the sort of extra value that MiR Tactical’s team builds into everything they sell and offer. They’re all about putting the customer first, so as a matter of course, they offer low, flat rate shipping (some orders even qualify for free shipping) and a price match guarantee.

Customers interested in learning more about these cost-saving airsoft mystery boxes can investigate MiR Tactical’s selection at MiRTactical.com. They are also encouraged to reach out to MiR Tactical directly at 800-581-6620.