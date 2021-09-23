Application Window Open for 2022 AICPA Startup Accelerator

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Applications are currently open for the 2022 cohort of the AICPA Startup Accelerator (applications close on November 30, 2021). Upon acceptance, startups will be offered $25,000 of seed money, along with mentorship and press opportunities.

Startups with a focus on accounting and regulatory technology (referred to as accountech and regtech, respectively) are invited to apply. The theme of accountech focuses on improving the industries of accounting or finance. The theme of regtech focuses on helping businesses to more effectively adhere to their regulatory requirements.

For eligibility, startups should be at the seed or pre-Series A stage (with some exceptions). Additionally, startups should have a working product or service.

For applicants that are accepted, the six-month period for the cohort includes in-person training, ongoing mentorship calls, and even an opportunity to present at ENGAGE 2022, North America’s premier accounting conference.

About the Author

Kyle Ashcraft is a CPA that scored a 90+ on all four CPA exams. Kyle founded Maxwell CPA Review, which is an exam-prep company that offers video courses and private tutoring. Kyle can be reached at MaxwellCPAreview@gmail.com or by visiting MaxwellCPAreview.com.